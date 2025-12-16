Open Extended Reactions

A Paris labor court ruled on Tuesday that Paris Saint-Germain must pay more than €60 million ($70m) to Kylian Mbappé in a dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses linked to the end of his contract before his 2024 move to Real Madrid.

Lawyers argued last month before the Conseil de prud'hommes de Paris. The court sided with the player amid accusations of betrayal and harassment surrounding the breakdown of their relationship.

PSG was seeking €440m from Mbappé, citing damages and a "loss of opportunity" after he left on a free transfer.

Tuesday's decision can be appealed.

Kylian Mbappé opted not to renew his PSG contract in 2023. Antonio Borga/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The relationship between the 2018 World Cup winner and the reigning European champion turned bitter when Mbappé decided in 2023 not to extend his contract, which was set to expire in summer 2024.

This deprived the club of a huge transfer fee despite having offered him the most lucrative contract in club history when he signed a new deal in 2022.

He was sidelined from a preseason tour and forced to train with fringe players. He missed the opening league game but returned to the lineup for a final season after discussions with the club -- talks that are central to this dispute.