Wolves chairman steps down amid woeful Premier League start

Under-fire Wolverhampton Wanderers chief Jeff Shi has stepped down from his role as executive chairman after nearly a decade in the role.

The 48-year-old has come in for criticism from supporters, with the club languishing bottom of the Premier League without a win all season.

Wolves say he will remain chairman and chief executive of the Fosun Sports Group, but will have no operational duties with the club.

He has been replaced for an interim period by Nathan Shi -- no relation to Jeff Shi -- who has been with Fosun since 2016.

Jeff Shi has stepped down as executive chairman of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

In a statement on the club's website, Jeff Shi said: "I took the keys to this chair with humility; today, I step aside with a heart full of gratitude. My seat may change, but my heart will still roar for this club every single game. I give my full support to the new management team and wish them every success in driving Wolves to even greater heights."

Wolves will take on Brentford on Saturday looking to avoid matching an unwanted Premier League record. If they fail to get three points at Molineux, Wolves will equal Sheffield United's record for the longest winless start to a Premier League season of 17 games.

"At this important and challenging moment, I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to build a stronger future and to help Wolves reach new heights," Nathan Shi said. "I believe that together, as one pack, we will move forward with belief, pride, ambition and unity."

