Liverpool 'moved on' from Mohamed Salah saga - Arne Slot

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said the club have "moved on" from the saga surrounding Mohamed Salah following his incendiary interview at Elland Road earlier this month.

"I said last week, actions speak louder than words," Slot said when asked if there are still issues to resolve with the player over the coming weeks.

"We moved on. He was in the squad and was the first substitution I made. Now he's got AFCON and will play some big games so it's only fair that all focus is on them [Egypt]."

After being dropped to the bench for the third successive game in Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United, Salah accused the club of throwing him "under the bus" and claimed his relationship with Slot had broken down.

The forward was subsequently omitted from the matchday squad for the Reds' Champions League clash with Inter Milan, before returning to the fold for last week's 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arne Slot has said he and Mohamed Salah have 'moved on' from their recent saga. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Salah was introduced as a substitute for the injured Joe Gomez in the first half and claimed an assist in his final game before departing to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

Liverpool's win over Brighton means they are now unbeaten in five games in all competitions, with Slot's side set to travel to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

"I hope we will all see this in results, but I think we are progressing," Slot said.

"I had to play players who weren't fit too many times this season. I'm not talking only about the new players.

"I see players progressing in terms of their fitness and, as a result of that, their performances. I think we are definitely making progress.

"Winning always gives a good feeling and a spirit after so many changes in the summer. The league table is so close together that winning or losing matters a lot.

"The main focus for us is to build on the last five games. We were solid defensively. That's a good base, combined with the players getting more and more ready to compete at Premier League intensity. I think there is more coming from us."

Liverpool will hope to be boosted by the inclusion of Dominik Szoboszlai in the squad against Tottenham, with the midfielder having returned to team training following an ankle injury sustained last weekend, while forward Cody Gakpo and defender Gomez remain sidelined.