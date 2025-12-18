Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa retires, ending 15-year international career

Colin Udoh plays down Nigeria's chances of success in Morocco after failing to qualify for the World Cup. (1:48)

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa announced his retirement on Wednesday, calling time on a career that saw him become the player with the most international appearances for the country.

The former Leicester City forward made the announcement on his social media.

"After a lot of thought, I have decided to retire from international football, bringing to an end almost 15 years with the Super Eagles." Musa wrote.

Musa, 33, was first called up for Nigeria in April 2010 by Lars Lagerback ahead of Nigeria's FIFA World Cup preparations and made his debut five months later in September at the age of 17 years old.

"I remember being invited at the same time to the U-20, U-23 and the Super Eagles. I was young, still learning and always travelling, but I never complained. Whenever Nigeria called, I showed up. It was never something I had to think twice about," Musa said.

Ahmed Musa's retirement allows Nigeria to formally appoint a full-time captain ahead of he Africa Cup of Nations. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Musa accumulated 111 international appearances, making him only the third Nigerian player -- along with Joseph Yobo (100) and Vincent Enyeama (101) -- to cross the 100-cap threshold.

"Playing 111 matches for my country is something I hold with deep respect," he said.

"To become the most capped played in the history of Nigerian football is a great honour. Every time I wore the jersey, I understood the responsibility that came with it. I did my best to give everything I had, whether things were going well or not, because playing for Nigeria was always bigger than me."

Musa helped Nigeria win the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2013. He also appeared at two FIFA World Cups, in 2014 and 2018, scoring four goals to become Nigeria's highest ever World Cup goalscorer, and the first to score multiple goals at one tournament.

"Winning the 2013 AFCON will always stand out. That team showed what it meant to play for Nigeria," he said.

"Scoring at the World Cup, against Argentina and Iceland, are memories I will always carry with me. To score four goals at the World Cup and be Nigeria's highest goalscorer at that stage is something I am truly grateful for."

Musa's last appearance for Nigeria was at Unity Cup in London earlier this year, when the Super Eagles beat West African rivals Ghana in the semifinals.

"As I step away from international football, I do so with peace and gratitude," Musa said.

"I know I gave my best. I know the Super Eagles will continue to move forward. And I know that this bond will never be broken."

Musa is now expected to focus on his role as general manager of Kano Pillars, one of the clubs where he began his career, and where he returned to play after his European adventure in a unique combination of player and administrator. He was appointed to the position in July 2025.

His official retirement announcement comes less than two weeks after his deputy, William Troost-Ekong, announced his own retirement, and provides clarity to what was a knotty leadership situation in the team.

Initially named captain by Sunday Oliseh after the departure of Vincent Enyeama in 2015, Musa surrendered the position to John Mikel Obi, assuming the position of deputy until the midfielder himself retired in 2019, with Troost-Ekong being his deputy.

Although he took leadership responsibility for the team in Musa's extended absence, including leading the Super Eagles in every game of the 2023 AFON as Musa remained an unused substitute, Troost-Ekong was never formally named captain.

Troost-Ekong's retirement in early December left the team in limbo. Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, as deputy captain and one of the more senior members of the team, has taken over the role. He has not been officially named captain either.

Without Musa's retirement, the team was unable to appoint an official captain. This announcement now clears the path for a new captain to be named for the Super Eagles heading into the AFCON.