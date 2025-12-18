Marc Skinner: Man United creating history in Women's Champions League

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner said his side are creating history after a 1-0 win against Juventus sealed them a favourable draw in the Champions League playoffs.

Jess Park's first-half goal in Turin -- her first in Europe -- secured United their fourth win in the competition and a sixth-placed finish in their maiden season in the Champions League's main draw.

United will learn who they face in a two-legged play-off when the draw is made at 12 p.m. UK time on Friday.

Skinner told Disney+: "I'm really, really happy considering some of the teams we've played and some of the teams that have finished in the top six.

"There's an incredible history in this sport in the Champions League and we haven't got that. So we're creating that and to do that and finish sixth is ... I've not taken it in yet.

"But I know I'll sit on the plane home and be really proud of everyone involved in all the things we're trying to achieve."

England forward Park said United had taken a "really big step" after clinching victory for her side in their final group game with a neat curling effort from just inside the penalty area in the 18th minute.

She told Disney+: "It was an incredible moment. I really enjoyed it. A good finish as well, which I was proud of.

"All the girls fought and I'm proud of the whole team. We've made history as a team. We've done it together. We've made a really big step."