AFCON group stage matches to watch -- The top 12 clashes you absolutely can't miss

Ahead of Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations kickoff in Rabat, ESPN run the rule over the 12 must-watch group-stage matches that should should prove unmissable viewing during the continental showpiece.

1. Morocco vs. Comoros, Group A, December 21, Rabat

Expect an electrifying atmosphere when Morocco take on Comoros at the 69,000-Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday to kick off the 2025 Nations Cup.

It will be the first AFCON match on Moroccan soil in 37 years, and anticipation should reach fever pitch as Morocco's pulsating Cherifian Anthem is belted out ahead of kickoff.

When the match begins, all eyes will be on the hosts; will they freeze or choke under pressure, or will they settle quickly and affirm their title credentials early doors? Tiny Comoros are rank outsiders, but they've sprung upsets before - eliminating Ghana at the 2021 AFCON, for example - and would love to do so again.

2. Egypt vs. Zimbabwe, Group B, December 22, Agadir

All eyes, of course, will be on Mohamed Salah in this one as the Egypt star looks to bounce back from his recent troubles at club level and set the tone for - what he hopes will be - a strong campaign for the North African giants.

Expect this to be his first competitive start since November 26.

Egypt haven't been defeated by the Warriors since 1995, winning all but two of the last nine meetings between the two sides, including all of the six fixtures this century, and the likes of Salah, Omar Marmoush and Trézéguet will be expected to enjoy themselves here.

However, it's worth noting that the Pharaohs only registered a 1-0 win over a courageous Zim side in the 2019 tournament opener in Cairo, so all three points should not be taken for granted.

3. Cameroon vs. Gabon, Group F, December 24, Agadir

The first of several derbies to look forward to in the group stage, there's little love lost between near neighbours Cameroon and Gabon, with neither likely to tolerate defeat when they kick off the campaign against each other in Agadir on Christmas Eve.

Both enter this tournament licking their wounds having been the defeated sides in the African World Cup playoffs semifinals, although while Cameroon appear in disarray following the chaotic dismissal of Marc Brys and the contentious squad announcement, Gabon's squad are full of experienced heads and will be determined to prove their 'dark horse' credentials.

With the dazzling dribbling of Denis Bouanga, the evergreen qualities of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the tenacity of Bryan Mbeumo, and Samuel Eto'o watching on from the touchlines, expect fireworks and entertainment aplenty.

4. Morocco vs. Mali, Group A, December 26, Rabat

This will be a different level of examination for the Atlas Lions following their opener against Comoros, and this is the fixture that could prove to bee the real test of whether the hosts are finally going to end their wait for a continental crown or will flatter to deceive once again.

Expect a clash of styles when Morocco's technical maestros - a team packed with excellent dribblers and fine passers - come up against a powerful Mali team stocked with strong midfielders and fierce counter-attacking players.

This will be the first AFCON meeting between the pair since a 4-0 demolition for the Atlas Lions in the 2004 semifinal in Sousse.

5. Egypt vs. South Africa, Group B, December 26, Agadir

Mohamed Salah absolutely loves Boxing Day when, in the red of Liverpool, he's registered 11 direct goal involvements in the traditional post-Christmas Day fixture since arriving at Anfield in 2017.

This year in the red of Egypt, can he extend his fine form on December 26 when up against one of the best organised teams in the tournament in South Africa, as well as their excellent goalkeeper Ronwen Williams?

Beyond being a showdown between two former champions - and a rematch of the 1998 final - this is an opportunity for the Pharaohs to gain a measure of revenge after Bafana Bafana eliminated them from the 2019 tournament in Cairo.

6. Uganda vs. Tanzania, Group C, December 27, Rabat

Plenty of history between these two CECAFA rivals, but this is the first time they've ever collided in an Africa Cup of nations proper, which makes this a particularly special East African derby.

There's been little to separate them in recent years - each won one of the two AFCON qualifiers between them 1-0 back in 2023, with the Taifa Stars ultimately advancing to the tournament - but both will be acutely aware of the importance of this meeting.

With Tunisia and Nigeria completing a tough Group C, a win may well be necessary here in order to stand any chance of progression.

7. Nigeria vs. Tunisia, Group C, December 27, Fez

An early clash between two heavyweights, the pair have contested plenty of high-profile bouts at the Nations Cup, including a third-placed playoff match at the 1978 AFCON, which was abandoned before half time after the Carthage Eagles walked off the pitch, earning themselves a two-year suspension.

The North Africans had the last laugh, however, with Maduka Okoye's error during the 2021 tournament sending the Super Eagles crashing out in the Round of 16.

This match should also be a fascinating tactical battle between one of the most stacked offensive rosters in the tournament, and a team who didn't conceded a single goal across 10 World Cup qualifiers.