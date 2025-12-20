AFCON group stage matches to watch -- The top 12 clashes you absolutely can't miss

Ahead of Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations kickoff in Rabat, ESPN run the rule over the 12 must-watch group-stage matches that should should prove unmissable viewing during the continental showpiece.
1. Morocco vs. Comoros, Group A, December 21, Rabat
Expect an electrifying atmosphere when Morocco take on Comoros at the 69,000-Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday to kick off the 2025 Nations Cup.
It will be the first AFCON match on Moroccan soil in 37 years, and anticipation should reach fever pitch as Morocco's pulsating Cherifian Anthem is belted out ahead of kickoff.
When the match begins, all eyes will be on the hosts; will they freeze or choke under pressure, or will they settle quickly and affirm their title credentials early doors? Tiny Comoros are rank outsiders, but they've sprung upsets before - eliminating Ghana at the 2021 AFCON, for example - and would love to do so again.
Colin Udoh plays down Nigeria's chances of success in Morocco after failing to qualify for the World Cup.
2. Egypt vs. Zimbabwe, Group B, December 22, Agadir
All eyes, of course, will be on Mohamed Salah in this one as the Egypt star looks to bounce back from his recent troubles at club level and set the tone for - what he hopes will be - a strong campaign for the North African giants.
Expect this to be his first competitive start since November 26.
Egypt haven't been defeated by the Warriors since 1995, winning all but two of the last nine meetings between the two sides, including all of the six fixtures this century, and the likes of Salah, Omar Marmoush and Trézéguet will be expected to enjoy themselves here.
However, it's worth noting that the Pharaohs only registered a 1-0 win over a courageous Zim side in the 2019 tournament opener in Cairo, so all three points should not be taken for granted.
3. Cameroon vs. Gabon, Group F, December 24, Agadir
The first of several derbies to look forward to in the group stage, there's little love lost between near neighbours Cameroon and Gabon, with neither likely to tolerate defeat when they kick off the campaign against each other in Agadir on Christmas Eve.
Both enter this tournament licking their wounds having been the defeated sides in the African World Cup playoffs semifinals, although while Cameroon appear in disarray following the chaotic dismissal of Marc Brys and the contentious squad announcement, Gabon's squad are full of experienced heads and will be determined to prove their 'dark horse' credentials.
With the dazzling dribbling of Denis Bouanga, the evergreen qualities of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the tenacity of Bryan Mbeumo, and Samuel Eto'o watching on from the touchlines, expect fireworks and entertainment aplenty.
4. Morocco vs. Mali, Group A, December 26, Rabat
This will be a different level of examination for the Atlas Lions following their opener against Comoros, and this is the fixture that could prove to bee the real test of whether the hosts are finally going to end their wait for a continental crown or will flatter to deceive once again.
Expect a clash of styles when Morocco's technical maestros - a team packed with excellent dribblers and fine passers - come up against a powerful Mali team stocked with strong midfielders and fierce counter-attacking players.
This will be the first AFCON meeting between the pair since a 4-0 demolition for the Atlas Lions in the 2004 semifinal in Sousse.
Leonard Solms assesses South Africa's chances of a deep run at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
5. Egypt vs. South Africa, Group B, December 26, Agadir
Mohamed Salah absolutely loves Boxing Day when, in the red of Liverpool, he's registered 11 direct goal involvements in the traditional post-Christmas Day fixture since arriving at Anfield in 2017.
This year in the red of Egypt, can he extend his fine form on December 26 when up against one of the best organised teams in the tournament in South Africa, as well as their excellent goalkeeper Ronwen Williams?
Beyond being a showdown between two former champions - and a rematch of the 1998 final - this is an opportunity for the Pharaohs to gain a measure of revenge after Bafana Bafana eliminated them from the 2019 tournament in Cairo.
6. Uganda vs. Tanzania, Group C, December 27, Rabat
Plenty of history between these two CECAFA rivals, but this is the first time they've ever collided in an Africa Cup of nations proper, which makes this a particularly special East African derby.
There's been little to separate them in recent years - each won one of the two AFCON qualifiers between them 1-0 back in 2023, with the Taifa Stars ultimately advancing to the tournament - but both will be acutely aware of the importance of this meeting.
With Tunisia and Nigeria completing a tough Group C, a win may well be necessary here in order to stand any chance of progression.
7. Nigeria vs. Tunisia, Group C, December 27, Fez
An early clash between two heavyweights, the pair have contested plenty of high-profile bouts at the Nations Cup, including a third-placed playoff match at the 1978 AFCON, which was abandoned before half time after the Carthage Eagles walked off the pitch, earning themselves a two-year suspension.
The North Africans had the last laugh, however, with Maduka Okoye's error during the 2021 tournament sending the Super Eagles crashing out in the Round of 16.
This match should also be a fascinating tactical battle between one of the most stacked offensive rosters in the tournament, and a team who didn't conceded a single goal across 10 World Cup qualifiers.
8. Senegal vs. DR Congo, Group D, December 27, Tangier
These two were pitted together during World Cup qualification, where Senegal just topped Group B on 24 points, with the DR Congo forced into the playoffs - where they eventually prevailed - after registering 22 points.
It would have been a completely different story had they held on in the decisive fixture between the pair on September 9 in Kinshasa, where the Leopards raced into a 2-0 lead inside 33 minutes, only for Senegal to rally, with Pape Matar Sarr netting an 87th-minute winner.
After that thriller, Sebastien Desabre's side can take confidence that they have all the tools to hurt one of the tournament favourites, while proving their own credentials as genuine contenders.
9. Algeria vs. Burkina Faso, Group E, December 28, Rabat
Two of the sides who will be expecting to be reaching the semifinals at least, this group-stage bout between the pair should help us understand whether Algeria are set for another strong showing on North African soil, and whether Burkina Faso are ready to smash through their silver-medal ceiling this time around.
Pitted together in the group stage last time around, the Stallions were the better side, with Algeria only equalising to salvage a 2-2 draw in the 95h minute through Baghdad Bounedjah. It wasn't enough to prevent them from an early elimination, while the West Africans would advance to the knockouts.
Can Algeria avoid a similar fate this time around?
10. Ivory Coast vs. Cameroon, Group F, December 28, Marrakesh
This one surely needs no introduction, as reigning champions Ivory Coast square off with five-time winners Cameroon in a renewal of a legendary African football rivalry.
Their 1-1 extra-time draw in the 2006 quarterfinals, as Eto'o faced off with Didier Drogba, with the former missing his second penalty in the shootout - the only miss across 24 attempts for a 12-11 penalty victory for the Elephants - is a truly unforgettable AFCON moment.
These are two fascinating - but flawed - sides, and expect fireworks when they collide in Marrakesh.
11. Zimbabwe vs. South Africa, Group B, December 29, Marrakesh
There's a distinctive COSAFA feel about Group B, with Egypt joined by Angola, Zimbabwe and South Africa. This final group game should decide regional bragging rights, and expect a firm derby feel given that plenty of the Warriors squad are playing in South African football or have at least passed through the PSL.
Zim's squad also boasts plenty of talents who have tested themselves in the gritty English lower leagues - the likes of Brendan Galloway, Marvelous Nakamba and Macauley Bonne - should ensure Mario Marinica's side remain competitive.
Could they give Broos's Bafana a bloody nose?
12. Gabon vs. Ivory Coast, Group F, December 31, Marrakesh
One of the last two group games to take place could be the pick of the bunch, with Gabon and Ivory Coast rounding off 2025 with a meeting in Marrakesh.
The Elephants only narrowly saw off the Panthers during the World Cup qualifying campaign - finishing just one point ahead of their rivals - and on another day it could have been a different story.
The midfield battle pitting Andre Poku, Didier Ndong and Mario Lemina up against Franck Kessié, Seko Fofana and Ibrahim Sangaré will be a competitive and scrappy affair, particularly if at least one of these two are still battling for their place in the knockouts come matchday three.