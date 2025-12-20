Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Victor Wembanyama joined an exclusive club Friday night, recording his 100th consecutive regular-season game with at least one block in the San Antonio Spurs' 126-98 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Spurs center led the charge with a team-high 26 points, 12 assists and 2 blocks. Wembanyama rejected a shot from the Hawks' Dyson Daniels with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter, spiking it off the backboard. He finished the game with two blocks, later swatting a layup from rookie Asa Newell.

The streak dates to his rookie season. His last regular-season game without a block was Jan. 10, 2024, against the Detroit Pistons.

Only two players have accomplished this feat before. Patrick Ewing recorded 145 consecutive games with at least one block, and Dikembe Mutombo's streak reached 116 games. Mutombo is second in the NBA record books with 3,289 overall, behind only Hakeem Olajuwon (3,830). Blocks became an official NBA statistic during the 1973-1974 season.

Wembanyama is up to 51 blocks this season. He missed 12 games after exiting a Nov. 14 loss to Golden State because of a calf strain. He returned to game action Dec. 13 in the NBA Cup semifinals and helped the Spurs to a 111-109 win against the Thunder with 22 points.

The Spurs (20-7) reached their 20th win over a month before they did last season. Wembanyama and Co. face the Washington Wizards on the road Sunday night before returning to San Antonio to play the Thunder.