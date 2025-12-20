Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- NBA official Tre Maddox suffered a leg injury at the end of the first quarter of Friday night's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Maddox was running off the court during a break in the action when he fell and appeared to roll his ankle. He was taken back to the officials' locker room and couldn't put any weight on his leg.

Maddox, 58, is in his 15th season as an NBA official. He officiated the 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco.

It was down to a two-person crew the rest of the game with Ray Acosta and Phenizee Ransom. Chicago pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 136-125 victory.