Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol is a target for Barcelona, while City eyeing Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic as a potential long-term replacement for Rodri. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Arteta on Arsenal future: I have to earn new deal

- Chelsea's Maresca knocks back Man City rumors

- Frank: Spence's sub reaction 'didn't look the best'

Josko Gvardiol has already made well over 100 appearances since signing for Manchester City in 2023. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

- Barcelona have the biggest interest in Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol and Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni as they look to sign a centre-back, Mundo Deportivo reports. The search for a defensive reinforcement comes with Ronald Araújo taking a break to address mental health issues while Andreas Christensen's contract ends in the summer. The Blaugrana are also keeping a close eye on Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté.

- Manchester City and Chelsea are both closely following the progress of Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, according to TEAMtalk, with it even being felt that the 21-year-old could be "the nearest thing to Rodri." There is no suggestion that either Pavlovic or Bayern want to part ways, but that has not stopped the Premier League pair from showing interest after Manchester United were linked with the Germany international in the summer.

- Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are all scouting AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, Marca reports. They have all had scouts in attendance at the 19-year-old's recent matches, as he is "one of the jewels of European football" and could be one of the biggest names in the summer transfer window. Smit has made 26 appearances across all competitions this term, recording two goals and five assists.

- Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all interested in a summer move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, according to TEAMtalk, with a January transfer being written off due to the 29-year-old's current ankle injury. Premier League clubs have asked to be kept informed on the Nethelrands international's condition and recovery plan, with the trio's plan being to carefully follow his return before deciding on concrete steps ahead of the summer transfer window.

- Atlético Madrid are closely monitoring the future of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, AS reports, with the 30-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the season. The Germany international's situation in Bavaria has become complicated as Bayern aren't willing to make a large offer to renew his contract, but there have previously been suggestions that he is also on the radar of Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli.

- Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool could hinge on whether the club succeed in beating Manchester United and Manchester City to the signing of AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo in January. (Football Transfers)

- As Bournemouth prepare for Semenyo's departure, they have become the latest club to consider Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson as an option. (TEAMtalk)

- Chelsea are top of the list of clubs interested in Stade Rennais centre-back Jérémy Jacquet. (Le Parisien)

- Dayot Upamecano and Bayern Munich are largely in agreement about a contract renewal but the centre-back's representatives want a release clause to be active in the first year of his contract, while Bayern want that to happen in the second. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in the 27-year-old. (Sport Bild)

- Kobbie Mainoo sees no future for himself at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim and would be willing to permanently leave in January. (Daily Mail)

- Ruben Loftus-Cheek could leave AC Milan in January to become a regular starter and aid his hopes of going to the World Cup with England. The midfielder has received interest from Lazio and clubs in the Premier League. (Calciomercato)

- Manchester City are willing to let Savinho leave in January despite blocking the winger's move to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer and giving him a new contract in October. (Football Insider)

- Barcelona are interested in signing 15-year-old Norwich City winger Ajay Tavares and developing him at La Masia. (Mundo Deportivo)

- AC Milan plan to complete a loan for West Ham United striker Niclas Füllkrug with an option to make the deal permanent, with their match against Genoa on Jan. 8 hoped to be his debut. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- AC Milan are also moving for Independiente Medellin left-back Juan Arizala and negotiating for Partizan Belgrade striker Andrej Kostic. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Stuttgart are on the verge of a breakthrough in negotiations for Racing Santander striker Jeremy Arevalo, whose €7m release clause is expected to be triggered over the weekend. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Girona and River Plate are keen to sign Claudio Echeverri on loan as he returns from Bayer Leverkusen to Manchester City. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Everton are keeping tabs on Leeds United right-back Jayden Bogle ahead of the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

- Lyon have enquired about Bahia centre-back Santiago Ramos Mingo. (Diario Sport)

- Three Serie A clubs have shown interest in a six-month loan for Antonio Vergara, with the midfielder wanting to leave Napoli to get more game time. (Nicolo Schira)