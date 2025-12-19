Chelsea's Enzo Maresca knocks back Man City job rumours

James Olley gives further details on Enzo Maresca's comments after their win against Everton in the Premier League. (1:49)

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca dismissed reports that he could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City as "100% speculation."

It was reported on Thursday that City have placed the Italian on a list of candidates should Guardiola walk away at the end of the season.

Maresca served as Under-23 coach and later as an assistant to his former mentor at the Etihad before leaving to join Leicester in 2023.

It comes days after he refused to clarify comments that appeared to take aim at a lack of support coming from his Stamford Bridge bosses, a stance which intensified speculation that relations had deteriorated internally at the club.

Asked about the City links ahead of Saturday's trip to Newcastle, Maresca said: "It doesn't affect me. It's 100% speculation.

"There is no time for this kind of thing. I have a contract here until 2029. My focus is just about this club. I'm very proud to be here.

"It's speculation. One week ago was the same thing with Juventus. I don't pay attention because I know it's not true.

"It's important to understand the reason why this news was there. It's not my job, I don't care at all. The players are focused on Newcastle.

Asked whether he could promise he would be at Chelsea next season, he said: "Absolutely, yes. I have a contract until 2029.

"This is speculation, 100%. I don't have nothing to add. I don't pay attention. If we continue to talk about it it means I'm paying attention. I'm just focused on Newcastle and on my job."