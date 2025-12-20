Mohamed Salah apologised to Liverpool teammates - Curtis Jones

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that himself and Mohamed Salah have moved forward from the Egyptian's explosive interview earlier this month. (0:53)

Arne Slot: Myself and Mohamed Salah have moved on from Leeds interview

Mohamed Salah apologised to his Liverpool teammates for the frustrated interview which caused him to be dropped from Arne Slot's squad, Curtis Jones has revealed.

Salah's angry words after Liverpool drew at Leeds, in his third consecutive game of being named on the bench, threw his future into question.

But Slot has since insisted that he has moved past the incident, while Jones has explained what Salah told his teammates.

"Mo is his own man and he can say his own stuff," Jones told Sky Sports.

"He apologised to us and was like: 'If I've affected anybody or made you feel any sort of way, I apologise.'

"That's the man that he is.

"I can only speak from me knowing Mo, and how he is with us, and how he acted on that.

"He was positive as well. He was the exact same Mo, he had a big smile on his face and everybody was exactly the same with him.

"I guess it's just part of wanting to be a winner and I don't think he will be the last.

"I get that there are certain ways you can go about things. But if a lad's fine to just be on the bench and he doesn't want to play and help the team, then I think that's more of an issue.

"When there's been any sort of anger from us, including myself, it's always been from a good place.

"In the moment, it might not have come out in the right way, but it's never been to affect the team, the staff, the manager, anybody like that.

"We're past that now and we're gelling well as a team, playing well and starting to win games."

Salah has departed for the Africa Cup of Nations, where he will represent Egypt, meaning he is unavailable for Liverpool's trip to Tottenham.

Since Salah's interview in the mixed zone at Elland Road, Liverpool have beaten Inter Milan in the Champions League and Brighton in the Premier League.