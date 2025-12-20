AFCON 2025 Power Rankings for all 24 teams -- the pretenders and contenders

Wilfred Ndidi looks forward to embracing his new role as Nigeria captain, after inheriting the position from William Troost-Ekong. (1:54)

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicking off this weekend, Ed Dove evaluates all 24 tournament contestants in ESPN's definitive power ranking.

Who are the pretenders and who are the contenders as African football gears up for its biennial footballing showpiece?

24. Botswana

Currently ranked 138th in the world - the lowest placed team in the tournament - Botswana did exceptionally to squeeze in ahead of Mauritania and Cape Verde, although a testing World Cup qualifying campaign this year, in which they took 10 points from a possible 30, is probably a fairer reflection of their standing.

A positive result against Benin in matchday two looks their best hope of progression.

23. Zimbabwe

Not the force they once were, with the likes of Khama Billiat, Talent Chawapiwa, Tino Kadewere all stepping away from the international scene, while Marshall Munetsi misses out after a misalignment between Zimbabwe and Wolves.

The Warriors may back themselves against COSAFA neighbours Angola and South Africa, but a miserable World Cup qualifying campaign in which they failed to win any of their ten matches should sound alarm bells.

Consecutive home defeats by Niger and Zambia earlier this year highlighted the Taifa Stars' limitations, although qualifying for three consecutive AFCONs is an achievement that deserves recognition.

They're still waiting for that first ever win at the tournament, and a gameweek two meeting with nearby Uganda could be their best chance to do so.

Udoh: AFCON is the start of a rebuild for Nigeria Colin Udoh plays down Nigeria's chances of success in Morocco after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Sporting Club's Geny Catamo could be one to watch, giving this Mozambique side a bit of an extra dimension going forward, although a tough group gives them relatively little hope of progress.

Like Tanzania, they're still chasing a first ever AFCON victory, having gone 15 games without triumphing at the tournament.

20. Uganda

Back at the top table for the first time since 2019, this squad lacks the character and unity of that previous crop, although Paul Put is certainly an experienced operator having managed six different African national sides.

Forward Rogers Mato is receiving some rave reviews following some exciting performances in North Macedonia, but he alone is unlikely to compensate for a broader dearth of top quality.

19. Zambia

A controversy-hit build-up - with accusations that incoming head coach Moses Sichone doesn't have the pre-requisite coaching badges to oversee the team at the AFCON - is less than ideal, leaving the 2012 champions poised for a first-round exit.

Are South Africa ready to challenge for the AFCON title? Leonard Solms assesses South Africa's chances of a deep run at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

18. Sudan

There have been signs of progress for Sudan in recent years under Ghana's Kwesi Appiah, with the Falcons of Jeddiane largely responsible for the Black Stars' non-qualification for this year's AFCON.

Former winners, a team drawn mainly from the local top flight may struggle to hurt the continent's top teams, although expect them to be well organised and solid. Sudan are one of several teams playing at the AFCON against a backdrop of civil unrest and violence back home.

17. Comoros

With a team drawn from French football, many of whom came through the ranks at French domestic structures, Comoros will be technically sound, professional and competitive. Qualifying ahead of Tunisia is a fine achievement, while some in this squad have the experience of reaching the knockouts in Cameroon in 2022.

That opening fixture against Morocco in a fervent Rabat looks to be a concern, but a spot in the knockouts may not be beyond them.

16. Angola

Quarterfinalists last time around, and likely to again bring their combination of athleticism, flair and technical prowess to bear again, what can Patrice Beaumelle - an African champion as Herve Renard's assistant coach with the Ivory Coast ten years ago - squeeze out of this talented collective?

15. Benin

The Stallions may arrive at the AFCON with a point to prove after being humbled 4-0 by Nigeria in their last World Cup qualifier, a resounding defeat that ultimately denied them the chance of progressing towards next year's tournament.

They won't suffer fools with experienced Gernot Rohr at the helm, but Steve Mounie isn't the threat he once was, and they don't have the same wealth of options as some of the teams around them.

Will Salah's Liverpool situation impact his performances for Egypt? Ed Dove wonders if a fresh Mohamed Salah will give Egypt their best shot at AFCON glory in recent years.

Memorable contributors over the last two tournaments, whether it was eliminating Algeria, smashing hosts Ivory Coast 4-0, or the heroics of last year's top scorer Emilio Nsue, Equatorial Guinea have suddenly become one of the tournament's great entertainers.

Expect them to be competitive again, with head coach Juan Micha - preparing for his third AFCON with the Nzalang Nacional - overseeing a stable and competent operation.

13. Cameroon

Maybe Cameroon getting their typical tournament implosion out of the way ahead of the competition may help them focus on the football itself when the AFCON kicks off, although in truth, there's little to commend them for a strong run in Morocco.

There's talent in Bryan Mbeumo and Karl Etta Eyong, although Carlos Baleba is out of form, injured Frank Anguissa is a massive loss, while the chaotic last few years amidst the Samuel Eto'o-Marc Brys civil war will surely lead to a hangover.

Having reached the semifinals of three of the last five tournaments, despite never being expected to do so, the Stallions are always capable of being one of the AFCON's surprise packages.

This time around, they should have enough to escape the group, but is the strength in depth there to mount a credible title challenge?

Bertrand Traoré's star appears to be on the wane, while Dango Ouattara will be desperate to demonstrate some consistency after a frustrating start to life at Brentford.

11. Gabon

One of the most experienced squads in the tournament, even if the likes of Mario Lemina, Bruno Ecuele Manga and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are now past their prime.

However, one of the great underachievers in African football over the last decade, the Panthers could be galvanised by the reality that this tournament represents a last-chance saloon for many of the more celebrated players in this squad.

The front three of Aubameyang, Denis Bouanga and Jim Allevinah could be a sleeper highlight of the tournament, while a run to the World Cup playoffs should give this team belief in their qualities...finally!

10. Tunisia

The Carthage Eagles didn't concede a single goal across 10 World Cup qualifiers, and these dogged defensive qualities should serve them well in Morocco.

They'll be hard to break down, unpleasant to play against...as usual...but do they have the firepower to land a glove on the tournament's top sides?

World Cup qualification proved a disappointment, but Mali's strong, energetic, dynamic midfield options, as well as some mobile penetrative attackers mean they'll have the capacity to hold their own against anyone while also boasting a strategy to hurt teams.

The experienced Tom Saintfiet has a reputation for helping teams become more than the sum of their parts - remember Gambia's run to the quarterfinals - and will be hoping to at least match Mali's run to the quarterfinals last year.

8. South Africa

They defied the critics by reaching the critics last time out, and, to Hugo Broos's credit, followed up that success by securing qualification to next year's World Cup, seeing off Nigeria no less, en route to the 2026 showpiece.

There risks being a lack of cutting edge and invention - beyond Teboho Mokoena - with Bafana Bafana likely to be relying on less experienced heads like Oswin Appollis and Mohau Nkota to support Lyle Foster.

The squad has a distinctly 'Orlando Pirates' rather than 'Mamelodi Sundowns' feel, although Masandawana stopper Ronwen Williams will still be key, particularly if Broos cannot settle on an effective central-defensive partnership.

7. Ivory Coast

Defending champions have had a rough time of the Nations Cup in recent years, with only two of the last seven title holders even making the Last 16 at the following tournament. Will this same champions curse befall Les Elephants this time around?

Emerse Fae won't have the emotional momentum or home support that he enjoyed last year, although he did demonstrate his coaching credentials by effectively negotiating qualification both for this year's tournament and the World Cup.

Despite some questionable squad selection decisions, the Ivorians still have more than enough talent to be taken seriously.

6. DR Congo

Tournament dark horses, DR Congo are well organised and resolute under Sebastien Desabre, while still retaining the flamboyance and flair that have characterised Leopards teams in the past.

They'll approach the tournament full of confidence after seeing off Cameroon and Nigeria to reach the FIFA inter-confederation World Cup playoff, while the experience of reaching the semis in 2024 should serve them well.

Yoane Wissa, not included as he continues his return to full fitness, may yet be a costly miss.

Twice Mohamed Salah has reached the Nations Cup final, and twice he's fallen short (in 2019 and 2021). What a story it would be if he could make it third time lucky this time around, given his troubles back at club level with Liverpool in recent months.

Behind him, there's plenty of attacking contribution to come from Ibrahim Adel, Omar Marmoush and Trézéguet, while defensively, expect the Pharaohs to be typically rugged and organised.

There are still question marks about national hero Hossam Hassan as a head coach at this level.

4. Algeria

Both of Les Fennecs' tournament triumphs have come in North Africa (on home soil in 1990 and in Cairo in 2019), and how they would love to lift the trophy in the home of their fierce sporting and political rivals Morocco.

The emergence of Mohamed Amoura - top scorer during World Cup qualifying - gives them a genuinely lethal striking option again, while wily operators like Riyad Mahrez, Houssem Aouar and Ismaël Bennacer should allow Algeria to impose themselves on their opponents.

3. Nigeria

Ademola Lookman can make up for the disappointment of Nigeria's inability to qualify for the FIFA World Cup by putting in a big AFCON performance. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

A wounded animal after their failure to reach the World Cup, how Nigeria would love to bounce back by winning their first AFCON title since 2013.

Despite missing out on next year's trip to the United States, progress appears to be being made under head coach Eric Chelle, who remains unbeaten (across 90 minutes) in competitive matches since taking the reins, while an offensive roster headlined by Victor Osimhen and including the likes of Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi looks unparalleled.

What impact will the pre-tournament retirement of captain William Troost-Ekong have on the squad? He's absent as well as injured defenders Ola Aina and Benjamin Fredrick.

Senegal's AFCON title hopes could require a significant campaign from Lamine Camara. French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Immense firepower, some experienced heads, plenty of young talent coming through, and recent experience of going the distance, Senegal look likely to be best sub-Saharan African contender at the AFCON.

Keep an eye out for Lamine Camara, last year's CAF Young Player of the Year, while the likes of Ibrahim Mbaye, Pape Matar Sarr and El Hadji Malick Diouf add youthful vigour to this experienced side.

1. Morocco

This tournament is surely set to be Morocco's crowning as African champions for the first time since 1976...far too long a wait for a country with their footballing ambitions and wealth of talent.

This squad is packed with excellence, but crucially looks balanced and with players who can control matches, in a way that few of their rivals can match.

Couple that with the experience of reaching the World Cup semifinals in 2022, the presence of Achraf Hakimi - Africa's outstanding player today, a coach who knows his players and system inside out, as well as the home support - if they can harness it - and Morocco are indisputably the team to beat.