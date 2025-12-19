        <
          Who has won AFCON? All-time winners list, notable stats

          Egypt has the most titles in AFCON history. MOHAMED HOSSAM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
          • Keith Jenkins
          Dec 19, 2025, 08:13 PM

          The Africa Cup of Nations is the leading international men's soccer tournament on the African continent. Since its inception in 1957, Egypt has won the most tournament titles with seven, including the inaugural final against Ethiopia. Cameroon has won five tournament championships.

          Ivory Coast became Africa Cup of Nations champions for the third time in the 2023 tournament.

          2025 host nation Morocco has only won the African Cup of Nations once before, in 1976. The African Cup of Nations host nation has gone on to lift the trophy 11 times, most recently the Ivory Coast in 2023.

          Africa Cup of Nations all-time winners list

          • 2023: Ivory Coast

          • 2021: Senegal

          • 2019: Algeria

          • 2017: Cameroon

          • 2015: Ivory Coast

          • 2013: Nigeria

          • 2012: Zambia

          • 2010: Egypt

          • 2008: Egypt

          • 2006: Egypt

          • 2004: Tunisia

          • 2002: Cameroon

          • 2000: Cameroon

          • 1998: Egypt

          • 1996: South Africa

          • 1994: Nigeria

          • 1992: Ivory Coast

          • 1990: Algeria

          • 1988: Cameroon

          • 1986: Egypt

          • 1984: Cameroon

          • 1982: Ghana

          • 1980: Nigeria

          • 1978: Ghana

          • 1976: Morocco

          • 1974: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zaire

          • 1972: People's Republic of the Congo

          • 1970: Sudan

          • 1968: Congo-Kinshasa

          • 1965: Ghana

          • 1963: Ghana

          • 1962: Ethiopia

          • 1959: United Arab Republic

          • 1957: Egypt

