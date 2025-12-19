Who has won AFCON? All-time winners list, notable stats

Open Extended Reactions

The Africa Cup of Nations is the leading international men's soccer tournament on the African continent. Since its inception in 1957, Egypt has won the most tournament titles with seven, including the inaugural final against Ethiopia. Cameroon has won five tournament championships.

Ivory Coast became Africa Cup of Nations champions for the third time in the 2023 tournament.

2025 host nation Morocco has only won the African Cup of Nations once before, in 1976. The African Cup of Nations host nation has gone on to lift the trophy 11 times, most recently the Ivory Coast in 2023.

Africa Cup of Nations all-time winners list

2023: Ivory Coast

2021: Senegal

2019: Algeria

2017: Cameroon

2015: Ivory Coast

2013: Nigeria

2012: Zambia

2010: Egypt

2008: Egypt

2006: Egypt

2004: Tunisia

2002: Cameroon

2000: Cameroon

1998: Egypt

1996: South Africa

1994: Nigeria

1992: Ivory Coast

1990: Algeria

1988: Cameroon

1986: Egypt

1984: Cameroon

1982: Ghana

1980: Nigeria

1978: Ghana

1976: Morocco

1974: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zaire

1972: People's Republic of the Congo

1970: Sudan

1968: Congo-Kinshasa

1965: Ghana

1963: Ghana

1962: Ethiopia

1959: United Arab Republic

1957: Egypt

