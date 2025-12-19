Who has won AFCON? All-time winners list, notable stats

The Africa Cup of Nations is the leading international men's soccer tournament on the African continent. Since its inception in 1957, Egypt has won the most tournament titles with seven, including the inaugural final against Ethiopia. Cameroon has won five tournament championships.
Ivory Coast became Africa Cup of Nations champions for the third time in the 2023 tournament.
2025 host nation Morocco has only won the African Cup of Nations once before, in 1976. The African Cup of Nations host nation has gone on to lift the trophy 11 times, most recently the Ivory Coast in 2023.
Africa Cup of Nations all-time winners list
2023: Ivory Coast
2021: Senegal
2019: Algeria
2017: Cameroon
2015: Ivory Coast
2013: Nigeria
2012: Zambia
2010: Egypt
2008: Egypt
2006: Egypt
2004: Tunisia
2002: Cameroon
2000: Cameroon
1998: Egypt
1996: South Africa
1994: Nigeria
1992: Ivory Coast
1990: Algeria
1988: Cameroon
1986: Egypt
1984: Cameroon
1982: Ghana
1980: Nigeria
1978: Ghana
1976: Morocco
1974: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zaire
1972: People's Republic of the Congo
1970: Sudan
1968: Congo-Kinshasa
1965: Ghana
1963: Ghana
1962: Ethiopia
1959: United Arab Republic
1957: Egypt
