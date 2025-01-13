Men's soccer rivalries to know: El Clásico, Manchester Derby

Open Extended Reactions

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world. That global popularity brings about a fierce passion between the teams and their respective fan bases. That passion produces some of the fiercest rivalries and most memorable moments in all of sports.

Here's a look at some of the biggest rivalry games in men's international soccer:

El Clásico - Real Madrid vs. Barcelona (LaLiga)

Series record: Real Madrid lead 105-52-102

First meeting: May 13, 1902; Barcelona won 3-1

Last meeting: Jan. 13, 2025; Barcelona won 5-2

Current unbeaten streak: Barcelona, two (2024-present)

Known as "The Classic" (El Clásico in Spanish), it's the spectacular rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid. With usually high stakes and deep political undertones, the clash between the two Spanish clubs has grown into a global phenomenon since its inception in 1902. Barcelona, which was founded in 1899, is the symbol of Catalan independence, while Real Madrid, founded three years later, is the heart of Spanish nationalism. Adding to the rivalry has been the participation of several legendary players, including the iconic duels between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Manchester Derby - Manchester City vs. Manchester United (Premier League)

Series record: Manchester United lead 80-54-61 (W-D-L)

First meeting: Oct. 3, 1891; Manchester United won 5-1

Last meeting: Dec. 15, 2024; Manchester United won 2-1

Current unbeaten streak: Manchester United, three (2024-present)

The Manchester Derby features two of the world's most successful clubs, both on the field and in revenue. Though separated by less than five miles in Manchester, England, Manchester City and Manchester United couldn't be more different in the eyes of their fans. City was a sleeping giant for decades until their recent rise back to prominence. That provokes the ire of United fans whose club dominated the rivalry in the 1990s, including an unbeaten streak from 1990 to 2001.

North West rivalry - Manchester United vs. Liverpool (Premier League)

Series record: Manchester United lead 83-61-72

First meeting: April 28, 1894; Liverpool won 2-0

Last meeting: Sept. 1, 2024; Liverpool won 3-0

Current unbeaten streak: Liverpool, three (2024-present)

While the Manchester Derby is fierce, an even more fierce rivalry in English football is the one between Manchester United and Liverpool, neighbors about 35 miles apart in North West England. Simply put, these two clubs are the giants of the sport in England. The two have 39 English titles between them (14 in the Premier League era), with United owning 20 of them.

Der Klassiker - Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

Series record: Bayern Munich lead 69-32-35

First meeting: Oct. 16, 1965; Borussia Dortmund won 2-0

Last meeting: Nov. 30, 2024; draw

Current unbeaten streak: Borussia Dortmund, two (2024-present)

Known as Der Klassiker, or "The Classic" in German, no match has been played more in Bundesliga -- the premier professional league in Germany -- than the fixture between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The Bavarians have handed Dortmund more defeats than any other club. Borussia finally ended its 11-match winless (0-1-10) streak in the rivalry series in March 2024. Only once before have the men from Munich managed such a long unbeaten run in Der Klassiker, also going 11 meetings without a defeat (6-5-0) between 1998 and 2002.

Le Classique - Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille (Ligue 1)

Series record: Paris Saint-Germain lead 52-21-35

First meeting: Dec. 12, 1971; Marseille won 4-2

Last meeting: Oct. 27, 2024; PSG won 3-0

Current unbeaten streak: PSG, four (2023-present)

The rich rivalry between French clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille has also earned "The Classic" nickname (Le Classique in French). The two are the only teams from France that have won major European trophies. The rivalry reached another level when PSG president Francis Borelli accused Marseille owner Bernard Tapie and his squad of fixing matches during the 1989-1990 season. Since then, the match has sparked violence both on the field and in the stands. PSG has dominated the rivalry of late, posting a 25-2-4 mark in the clash from 2012 to 2024.

El Súper Clásico - América vs. Guadalajara (Liga MX)

Series record: América lead 81-69-67

First meeting: July 29, 1943; Guadalajara won 1-0

Last meeting: Sept. 14, 2024; América won 1-0

Current unbeaten streak: América, five (2023-present)

The undisputed biggest rivalry in Mexican football is the one between staunch enemies Club América and Chivas Guadalajara. Though the two Liga MX clubs first played in the 1940s, the rivalry didn't become fierce until 1959. After leading his team to 2-0 wins over three separate teams from Mexico City -- Oro, Atlas and Chivas -- then-América coach Fernando Marcos said, "América don't come to Guadalajara to win -- that's a matter of course. We come here to change the city's long-distance telephone code. Every time you want to phone Guadalajara, dial two zero, two zero, two zero." Taking exception to Marcos' words, Chivas defeated América in their next meeting. The score? 2-0.

Superclásico - Boca Juniors vs. River Plate (Primera División)

Series record: Boca Juniors lead 92-84-87

First meeting: Aug. 24, 1913; River Plate won 2-1

Last meeting: Sept. 21, 2024; River Plate won 1-0

Current unbeaten streak: River Plate, one (2024-present)

First played in August 1913, Superclásico is a rivalry series with plenty of history, including some that's unfortunate. Boca Juniors and River Plate are the two most popular and dominant clubs in Argentina and are both based in the neighborhood of Buenos Aires. While other rivalries have earned "The Classic" nickname, the term "Clásico" originated in Argentina, particularly with this matchup. After a game between the two clubs in 1968 at River Plate's El Monumental stadium, more than 70 people, with an average age of 19, were crushed to death during a stampede. This event is considered the worst disaster in Argentine sports history.

Old Firm Derby - Rangers vs. Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Series record: Rangers lead 170-104-169

First meeting: May 28, 1888; Celtic won 5-2

Last meeting: Jan. 2, 2025; Rangers won 3-0

Current unbeaten streak: Rangers, one (2025-present)

The Old Firm derby pits the two premier Scottish football clubs in Glasgow against each other. Rangers and Celtic represent the identities of Glasgow and its people. They also boast their own respective storied successes. Founded in the late 1800s, both clubs have grown to dominate Scottish football, but their rivalry and influence stretch far beyond the pitch and into the community.

De Klassieker - Ajax vs. Feyenoord (Eredivisie)

Series record: Ajax leads 94-49-63

First meeting: Oct. 9, 1921; draw

Last meeting: Oct. 30, 2024; Ajax won 2-0

Current unbeaten streak: Ajax, one (2024-present)

The Netherlands has its own "Classic" showdown in the rivalry between Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord Rotterdam. The two clubs are the pride of their respective cities, which have had their own rivalry since the cities were granted their rights in the 13th century. De Klassieker is viewed as the battle between the artists of the culture-filled city of Amsterdam and the workers of the harbor town of Rotterdam.

El Tráfico - LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (MLS)

Series record: Galaxy leads 10-5-9

First meeting: Mar. 31, 2018; Galaxy won 4-3

Last meeting: Sept. 14, 2024; Galaxy won 4-2

Current unbeaten streak: Galaxy, one (2024-present)

When LAFC entered Major League Soccer as an expansion team in 2018, the clash between the two sides immediately became what is now a marquee event in American soccer. From their first-ever meeting, where Zlatan Ibrahimovic won the game for the Galaxy in his MLS debut, to their match at the Rose Bowl, which was the highest-attended game in MLS history (82,110), there's no shortage of drama in El Tráfico.

Note: Series records are in all competitions.

