Open Extended Reactions

Nike has supplied Premier League matchballs for over 20 years now. Getty

The Premier League have announced that Puma will be the official supplier for matchballs at all league games from the start of the 2025-26 season.

The move sees Puma replace Nike, who have been the making balls for the Premier League since the 2000-01 season.

"We are delighted to be welcoming Puma as the Official Ball Supplier of the Premier League. Puma has a proud history of involvement in football over many years and we look forward to seeing the new ball used at all our matches from this summer onwards," Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League, said in a statement.

"Their global reach and commitment to excellence align with our values, and we are excited to work together on a range of projects to drive forward the incredible work taking place in communities and inspire fans worldwide."

Puma CEO Arne Freundt said: "The agreement with the Premier League, the most-watched football league in the world, is an important step in Puma's brand elevation strategy.

Puma already hold a strong brand footprint in the Premier League as sponsors of Manchester City, as well as high-profile players like Kai Havertz, James Maddison, Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford.

The Germany company have been the official ball supplier of the Serie A since the 2022-23 season, as well as the LaLiga's since the 2019-20 campaign.