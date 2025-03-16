Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United climbed to 13th in the Premier League table after a much-needed 3-0 victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Rasmus Højlund and Alejandro Garnacho both ended long goal droughts by scoring either side of halftime as captain Bruno Fernandes' good form continued with both assists and a late third to wrap things up. The result is a big boost for manager Ruben Amorim ahead of tricky fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City after the international break

Positives

Fernandes' continued brilliance stole the show, but the biggest positive would have been the performance of youngster Ayden Heaven on his first Premier League start -- before he was stretchered off on 51 minutes. After last week's draw with Arsenal and big UEFA Europa League win over Real Sociedad, there are also signs that Amorim's favored 3-4-3 formation is finally beginning to jell.

Negatives

There is still improvement needed for United in terms of dominating weaker opposition, boasting less possession (45%) than their relegation-threatened rivals. A team that has spent as much money as United on playing talent will be expected to create more in fixtures like this, and Fernandes' late strike arguably flattered them.

Manager rating out of 10

Ruben Amorim, 8 -- The Portuguese has come under plenty of fire in the opening months of his Old Trafford reign but should get some credit after a good week in the dugout. He showed faith in center back Heaven to start when there were alternative personnel options, and his choice of playing Christian Eriksen instead of Joshua Zirkzee, who has impressed lately, also went well. A push for the top half and Europa League glory could yet save face after a miserable season for United.

Player ratings (1-10; 10: best. Players introduced after 70 minutes receive no rating)

GK André Onana, 6 -- A fairly quiet evening for the goalkeeper, although he was tested both early and late on by Jamie Vardy and saved Victor Lindelöf's skin once when the veteran Leicester striker looked to have got the better of his marker. Showed his usual composure on the ball.

DF Matthijs de Ligt, 6 -- A quiet performance from the Netherlands international, which is probably a good thing for a Manchester United center back these days. Didn't do much wrong, although his passes out from the back could be more progressive.

DF Victor Lindelöf, 5 -- The Sweden international hasn't played much this season until recently, and his rustiness showed when Vardy got in behind him in the first half. Luckily, Onana covered for him. Otherwise looked composed when marshaling the defense from the heart of the back three.

DF Ayden Heaven, 8 -- The youngster's evening was cruelly curtailed by a nasty-looking injury shortly after halftime. Prior to that he had looked confident on the ball on his first Premier League start. Showed his strength and pace, and made a brilliant double block shortly before halftime to stop Patson Daka and Bilal El-Khannous from scoring. United fans will hope for a swift return.

MF Noussair Mazraoui, 7 -- Showed his versatility by playing right wingback, left center back and right center back across the 90 minutes. Got forward well at times, including for the move that led to Garnacho's goal. One of Amorim's most reliable performers.

Bruno Fernandes scored and added two assists in Man United's 3-0 win at Leicester on Sunday. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

MF Bruno Fernandes, 8 -- The man of the moment, United's captain was tenacious and got stuck in. Pushed forward from his starting central midfield role, his pass from Højlund's opener was brilliant. His determination helped set up Garnacho for the second, and he wrapped things up in style with a sumptuous strike late on.

MF Manuel Ugarte, 5 -- The Uruguay midfielder is yet to make a real impact at United, and this game was no exception. Bar a potshot after 10 minutes, he rarely made his presence felt and was taken off with 22 minutes remaining.

MF Diogo Dalot, 6 -- Starting on the left, Dalot offered very little going forward, but he proved much more useful when switched to his natural right flank for the last 20 minutes. Got the assist by squaring neatly for Fernandes to bury the third.

FW Alejandro Garnacho, 7 -- The Argentina winger had not scored in 23 games before Sunday, last netting against Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League in November. After a decent effort was ruled out for offside on 57 minutes, he finally hit the back of the net 10 minutes later. Fernandes teed him up nicely and he lashed the ball home at the near post. Still needs to offer more throughout the game.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

FW Christian Eriksen, 7 -- Starting in the front three, the veteran Denmark international was definitely not shot-shy and hit the post with an audacious whipped effort after 23 minutes. Most of his other shots were less dangerous, but he was a lively presence playing between the lines off the left-hand flank.

FW Rasmus Højlund, 7 -- The Danish striker has had a woeful run of form and hadn't scored in 22 hours and 14 minutes (21 games) across all competitions, yet when Fernandes played him through in the first half, he showed great composure and a powerful finish to end his drought. However, he failed to get any other significant chances and needs to show more.

Substitutes

MF Toby Collyer, 6 -- The central midfielder came on at right wingback when Heaven joined the long list of defenders in United's treatment room. Called into action with an important defensive header early on and showed good athleticism to get up and down. Moved into his usual role for the last 20 minutes and looked solid.

MF Casemiro, 6 -- The Brazil midfielder helped see out the win after coming on and made one good block amid a composed showing.

FW Joshua Zirkzee, 5 -- The Dutchman made little impact during his time on the pitch.

MF Harry Amass, 6 -- A debut for the 17-year-old, who joined the fray at left wingback. He flashed a good cross with one of his first involvements and looked at home in the Premier League.

FW Chido Obi, N/R -- Brief cameo at the end for the young forward.