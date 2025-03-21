Open Extended Reactions

Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori will miss the second leg of their Nations League quarterfinal against Germany and return to Arsenal after suffering a knee injury in the first game, the Italian football association (FIGC) said on Friday.

Calafiori had to leave the pitch in added time towards the end of Italy's 2-1 defeat to Germany at the San Siro on Thursday after slipping while changing direction and required treatment on his knee.

"Riccardo Calafiori, who underwent tests this morning for the sprain-contusion trauma to his left knee sustained during the match against Germany, has been deemed unavailable for the return match scheduled for Sunday and will return to his home club," an FIGC statement said.

Riccardo Calafiori has returned to Arsenal after sustaining a knee sprain. BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images

Italy are already without striker Mateo Retegui, who withdrew through injury on the eve of the first leg, as they head to Dortmund for Sunday's second leg.

Calafiori, who joined Arsenal from Bologna in July, has had a number of injuries this season including a similar knee injury, which have forced the 22-year-old to miss nine Premier League games. Arsenal's next game is against Fulham on April 1.