LONDON -- Thomas Tuchel's unveiling as the third foreign coach in England's history may have irked some sections of the fanbase -- but it seems that three news conferences and Friday's victorious 90-minute opening salvo have done enough to generate a fair amount of belief from supporters and players alike.

The German term for "honeymoon period," flitterwochen, roughly translates as "tinsel weeks." It may not have particularly romantic overtones, but it is an apt term for the welcome party thrown for Tuchel at Wembley Stadium on Friday. Morgan Rogers' comments about his new boss' "aura" were notable ahead of kickoff against Albania, as was the coach's appeal for the public to "fall in love" with his team -- but Tuchel and England's honeymoon began in earnest with a pre-match firework display and a giant banner which welcomed the 51-year-old "to the home of football."

By the end of the night, Tuchel was applauding the 82,378-strong crowd who had showed considerable loyalty to his team throughout an era-launching 2-0 victory to open England's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Despite the slightly scrappy performance, a win is what Tuchel and England were looking for in the new manager's debut. But make no mistake, this is a marriage of convenience for both sides.

The 18-month contract the coach signed in October is indicative of both parties' singular focus on winning the 2026 World Cup. This is an England team that contains established stars and for many the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico is likely to be their last. The FA can't afford another failed generation, and Tuchel wants to prove he is the man capable of ending the 60 years of hurt England have endured since Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 triumph.

If Tuchel is going to develop an all-conquering England team, he is clearly going to have to do it fast. In fairness, the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach has proved that he is able to deliver trophies in double-quick time before flaming out.

But will he succeed where so many have failed and translate his domestic and continental successes onto the international scene? It is the question that will define his England reign, and it is why, with just 20 training sessions and a handful of matches remaining before the 2026 World Cup begins, each outing in front of the cameras is laced with meaning.

As it happened, England started against Albania as they had done in so many of Gareth Southgate's latter days in charge as careful, technically precise passing combinations in midfield barely troubled the packed Albania defence. But just as the now-familiar paper aeroplanes began falling from the stands, a moment of individual brilliance broke the game open.

Harry Kane's slight physical drop off has allowed Jude Bellingham to take on the mantle as England's main character over the past 12 months, and he proved his credentials again with a typical fusion of industry and grace. His 360-degree turn carved out just enough space in the middle to allow him to feed Myles Lewis-Skelly who duly entered the history books as the youngest player to score on his senior England debut at 18 years and 209 days.

"He was amazing -- in camp [he is] full of confidence and very, very full of humour and such an open and mature character," Tuchel said of Lewis-Skelly afterward. "You see everything, what you see on the pitch, you see off the pitch. So he was straight away a part of the group, very impressive. He does it with a natural confidence and this is how he plays football. It's a great performance."