Anthony Gordon went down injured during his 15-minute cameo off the bench against Albania. Fantasista/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from the England squad after sustaining an injury in Friday's 2-0 victory against Albania.

The Newcastle winger, 24, made his 10th appearance for his country in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge, but in his 15-minute cameo off the bench he suffered a knock to his hip.

"He looks injured, he looks injured," Tuchel said afterwards. "He had, first of all I thought it's his stomach but it's his hip and it does not look good. Yeah, it's a bit worrying."

England take on Latvia in their next World Cup qualifier on Monday, but Gordon will not be involved.

"Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from Three Lions camp having sustained an injury during Friday night's 2-0 win over Albania," England said in a statement on Sunday.

"The forward has returned to Newcastle United for further assessment."