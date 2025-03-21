Luis Miguel Echegaray explains why he believes the top of the Premier League table is the best it's ever been. (2:33)

Is the reign of the Premier League 'Big Six' over? (2:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Chris Wood's interactions with fans after being subbed off earned him a yellow card. Getty

Chris Wood picked up a yellow card for signing autographs and taking pictures with fans during New Zealand's win over Fiji in their World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The Nottingham Forest striker, who has scored 18 Premier League goals this season, carried his club form onto the international stage with a hat trick in the 7-0 win over Fiji. It was his second hat trick for New Zealand in as many appearances.

Wood was substituted at the hour-mark after scoring his third goal, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd at Wellington. He went into the stands to mingle with supporters and on his return to the pitchside was shown a yellow card.

The 33-year-old will still be available for New Zealand's game against New Caledonia in the final of the Oceania qualifying on Monday in Auckland.

"If that's the rules, that's the rules," Wood was quoted as saying by France 24.

"Just doing something nice and trying to sign for the fans."

A win would seal automatic qualification for the All Whites to the 2026 World Cup, in what would be their first appearance at the tournament since 2010.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.