Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool look set to rival Real Madrid for Dean Huijsen, while Aston Villa weigh-up a permanent move for Marcus Rashford. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Andy Robertson: Liverpool career far from over despite transfer talk

- Source: Amorim to make call on Sancho future

- Harry Kane 'surprised' England appointed Tuchel as coach

Liverpool look set to rival Real Madrid for 19-year-old Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool have entered the race to sign Bournemouth wonderkind Dean Huijsen, per TalkSPORT. The 19-year-old defender has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks, having enjoyed a superb Premier League campaign. However, Liverpool are also in for Huijsen, and could offer the Spaniard immediate game time if Virgil van Dijk leaves the club this summer. He is under contract on the South Coast until 2030 and has a £50 million release clause that becomes active in July. According to several reports, Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez could join Huijsen at Anfield next season.

- Aston Villa have the option to sign Marcus Rashford for £40 million this summer, according to TeamTalk. The England international is currently on loan at Villa from Manchester United, although he is set to return to Old Trafford in June. Built into the loan deal is a £40 million purchase option that the West Midlands club are currently mulling over. As per TeamTalk, they haven't yet decided whether they'll exercise the option, leaving Rashford in limbo. The 27-year-old has impressed at Villa Park so far, contributing four assists in his first nine matches.

- Toronto are one of several MLS sides interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Suso, as per Relevo. The former Liverpool and AC Milan player is out of contract in June and is yet to decide his next career step. Suso has played just 10 times for Sevilla this season, after struggling to adapt to manager García Pimienta's system. Toronto are "accelerating" their efforts to sign the former Spanish international, although it remains to be seen whether he is open to the switch.

- Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool are "keeping a close eye" on Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, per Football Insider. All three clubs are looking to strengthen their forward lines this summer, and the 25-year-old remains a particularly attractive option due to his contractual situation. Mbeumo's current Brentford deal expires in June 2026, and the Bees would almost certainly need to break their existing wage structure to secure a long-term extension.

- French forward Alan Virginius is on Fenerbahçe's summer shortlist following an impressive loan spell with Young Boys, per Footmercato. The 22-year-old has scored seven goals so far this season for the Swiss outfit and is set to return to parent club Lille in a few months. Fenerbahçe boss José Mourinho is a big admirer of Virginius and could turn to him as a direct replacement for loanee Allan Saint-Maximin. The French youth international is under contract at Lille until June 2027.