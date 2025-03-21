Open Extended Reactions

Millie Turner has excelled at the back for Manchester United this season. Getty

Millie Turner has signed a new contract at Manchester United until June 2028, the Women's Super League side confirmed on Friday.

The England international, who has started all of United's league games this season, has been a mainstay in a defence that has conceded the fewest goals in the WSL this year.

The new contract will take Turner's spell at United upto 10 years following her move from Bristol City in 2018. She has made 167 appearances for the club, second only to captain Ella Toone.

She started last season's women's FA Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur that United won 4-0 on way to claiming the first trophy in their history.

"Millie has been here since the beginning, and she is an important part of the team," United boss Marc Skinner said in a statement.

"She's part of my leadership group but I still think there is even more growth to come.

"We have unfinished business and aspirations for success, she is hungry to keep improving and a key person in driving the high standards we have here as a club."