Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has withdrawn from the Brazil squad after sustaining a concussion during Thursday's World Cup qualifier with Colombia.

Alisson collided with Colombia defender Davinson Sánchez during Brazil's 2-1 win, with both players forced off the pitch in the 78th minute.

Liverpool have now confirmed that Alisson is set to fly back to Merseyside, where he will undergo further assessment from the club's medical staff.

He will miss Brazil's meeting with Argentina next Tuesday, with Liverpool set to return to Premier League action against Everton on April 2.

Speaking after Thursday's game, Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said: "The first step is to perform the necessary tests and assessments and monitor the player over the next few days, which is the protocol.

"Alisson is normal. I believe you saw the images of him on the bench and after the game. He is completely normal now, without any complaints.

"During the treatment on the field, he did not report any fainting or memory loss, he was conscious and oriented the whole time. We substituted him because he had minor complaints, he thought he was a little slower and there was some possibility of a concussion, so in cases of this suspicion, the recommendation is to substitute the player."