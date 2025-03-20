Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens praise Newcastle's midfield as the difference in their 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. (1:40)

Andy Robertson has brushed off criticism of his Liverpool performances this season and insisted that his time at Anfield is not coming to an end, despite the club being "linked with pretty much every left-back in the world."

Robertson struggled to reach the consistently high levels he managed under Jürgen Klopp on Merseyside during the fist half of this season as he played catch-up after sustaining an ankle ligament injury which disrupted his preseason.

The 31-year-old admitted he felt "written off" following a disappointing individual display in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in October, in which he was at fault for Bukayo Saka's opening goal. Robertson was withdrawn shortly after the hour mark at the Emirates and was named on the bench for subsequent wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayer Leverkusen.

He has since regained his regular place in Arne Slot's starting XI and has been a near ever-present since November.

Andy Robertson was one of Jürgen Klopp's most trusted lieutenants during the German coach's time at Anfield. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"I think we've been linked with pretty much every left-back in the world," Scotland captain Robertson told a news conference on Wednesday ahead of the country's Nations League playoff against Greece.

"That comes with playing with one of the greatest clubs in the world. I look back on these eight years I've had as the starting left-back at that club and I feel a lot of pride.

"Your time comes and I don't think it's my time yet but even if we do bring someone in, then so be it. I'll always back myself.

"Sure, this season there have been a couple of moments when I haven't covered myself in glory but some things have been taken way out of proportion.

"I think the performance levels have been there for me. I think I've had a relatively good season but one thing people will say about me is that I've been pretty consistent, so when you make a couple of mistakes, then people can talk.

"That's the world we live in, that's the Premier League. Everyone has eyes on you, everyone has an opinion.

"It is what it is but I'm always confident in my ability. I've shown that right throughout my career but especially during my time at Liverpool."

The international break has arrived after a two-week spell in which Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and were beaten by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, but Robertson said meeting up with the national team has helped him get over his club's recent struggles.

"It's part and parcel of football. It probably wasn't one of our best weeks in football, though thankfully we've had plenty of good weeks this season," Robertson said.

"For many reasons, last week wasn't meant to be. But it's always great to meet up with the Scotland lads, always an honour, always good to see fresh faces and take a break from a really intense time at Liverpool.

"It's been nice, it's made it easier to get over the disappointment."