Erling Haaland has said he is not afraid of a potential Manchester City punishment amid their 115 Premier League charges for financial breaches, citing his 9½-year contract as evidence of his trust.

Haaland signed a new deal, which is the longest contract ever agreed by a major club, in January despite the uncertainty hanging over City due to the charges, which could see them hit with a huge fine or massive points deduction.

The hearings began in September and concluded in December, with City manager Pep Guardiola expecting a verdict by the end of March.

But asked if he was worried in a news conference in Norway on Friday, Haaland reiterated his confidence.

"I don't do that, obviously, when I sign a 9½-year contract," Haaland said ahead of Norway's World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

"I've said 300 times why I signed the contract. I talked to the club, got a good feeling and agreed to it in the end. That's why."

Haaland, while not replicating his form from the previous two seasons, has been a rare bright spot in a tough campaign for City, who have slipped out of the Premier League title race and are also out of the Champions League.

"That's how it is sometimes," the 24-year-old striker, who has scored 29 goals for City this term, said.

"It's been different when you've won the Premier League both years and not been in the title race. But you can't win every year.

"Now it's about securing a Champions League place, and do something you can do something about: Win the FA Cup."

City are fifth in the Premier League and are into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.