Todd Boehly has suggested the consortium group which owns Chelsea could split if an agreement on the situation surrounding Stamford Bridge isn't reached.

Co-owner Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the majority shareholder, took over Chelsea in May 2022 in a deal worth up to £4.25 billion.

Both parties have explored options of buying each other out in the past.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Boehly said alignment on the future of Stamford Bridge could determine whether the group stays together or not.

Chelsea have also explored the option of building a new stadium in the past.

"We have to think long term about what we're trying to accomplish. We have a big stadium redevelopment opportunity which we have to flesh out," Boehly said.

Todd Boehly and Clearlake took over Chelsea in May 2022. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"I think that's going to be where we're either aligned or we ultimately decide to go different ways."

However, Boehly also said things were "fine" as they stand.

"What's been written and what's being talked about is much more 'drama' than what is actually happening," he added.

"The status quo is something which is just fine. I think we've learned from each other and I think we're really going to be able to work it out any which way."