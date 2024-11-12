Steve Nicol says Liverpool's return to an attacking style of play has eased his doubts surrounding Arne Slot's vision for the team. (2:15)

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has vowed to prove his critics wrong after losing his place in the starting lineup to Greece international Kostas Tsimikas.

Robertson admitted he felt "written off" following a disappointing individual display in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal last month, in which he was at fault for Bukayo Saka's opening goal. The 30-year-old was withdrawn shortly after the hour mark at the Emirates and was named on the bench for subsequent wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayer Leverkusen.

Arne Slot restored Robertson to the starting XI for Saturday's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa and the left-back has since revealed he is eager to show that he still has an important role to play in this Liverpool team.

"Last couple of games I've been on the bench and I got doubters for the first time in a long time, first time at this club," Robertson said. "But it suits me in this position. I am trying to prove people wrong again. I tried to do that against Villa.

"I want to play every game, of course, but that was not possible. I knew that the next time I got a chance I would take it and that's what I tried to do."

Robertson was close to an ever-present under Jürgen Klopp after joining Liverpool from Hull City in 2017. He has made more than 300 appearances for the club, winning both the Premier League and Champions League, but has spent much of this term playing catch-up after sustaining an ankle ligament injury which disrupted his preseason.

Andy Robertson signed with Liverpool in 2017. Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images

"Look, I am a lot older and a lot wiser now than when I came in," the defender said. "When I first came in I was only 23, first time playing for a big club. I have been here for seven years and won everything, played in a lot of big games.

"I am a lot more experienced and a lot better at switching off from everything like overreactions and things like that. Probably a bad 45 minutes of football against Arsenal, it was not great. I think pretty much everyone had written me off after that. That is football and that is what happens these days.

"People can write me off all they want. But I will always try to keep working, keep improving. I have tried to do that and hopefully I have shown that."

Greece international Tsimikas, who joined Liverpool from Olympiacos in 2020, is currently in a rich vein of form and has made 11 appearances in all competitions under Slot this season.

Robertson insists he has a strong relationship with the Liverpool head coach, adding: "I think the manager is very open and honest, we have spoken quite a few times and it has always been good conversations.

"There is mutual respect between both of us even if we don't agree with the team line-ups. It happened with Jürgen, it has happened with Scotland -- and I always have respect for the manager. He knows my experience in the changing room and how I try to help everyone else. And that won't stop. But I do like playing.

"I like starting and being on the pitch but when I'm not I try to be as professional as I can and just try to do my talking on the training pitch and wait for my chance."

Liverpool have been handed an injury boost with the return of midfielder Harvey Elliott to full training. The 21-year-old has been sidelined for the past two months, having suffered a fractured foot while on international duty with England under-21s.

Elliott has now taken a significant step forward in his rehabilitation by taking part in a full training session with the Reds' U21 squad at the AXA Training Centre on Monday.