Nedum Onuoha joins "ESPN FC" to break down England's performance in a 2-0 win over Albania in their first match under Thomas Tuchel. (2:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are strongly linked with £80m-rated Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, while Jorge Mendes could orchestrate a transfer for Rafael Leão to Chelsea or Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Club World Cup: Leon removed from competition

- Kane: 'Aura' improved after Spurs to Bayern move

- Turner extends Man United contract until 2028

Kenan Yildiz could become available if Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League. Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz on numerous occasions, and he has now emerged as a firm target for the summer. Tuttosport reports that the 19-year-old, who was born in Germany but has won 18 senior caps for Turkey, is not available for transfer -- but that stance could change if Juve fail to qualify for the Champions League. The Old Lady sit fifth in the Serie A table, with only the top four likely to make it into the UCL. Yildiz came through the youth ranks at Bayern Munich but didn't play a first-team game before moving to Italy on a free transfer at the age of 17 in 2022. Man United are said to have been present at several matches, and boss Ruben Amorim sees Yildiz as a good fit for one of the two No. 10 roles in his preferred system. Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool are also linked to a player who could cost €80m.

- Even though Rafael Leão has a €175 million release clause, Calciomercato has reported that €100m is more realistic for the winger and AC Milan could even accept €85m. Agent Jorge Mendes has previously helped Milan sign João Félix on loan from Chelsea and could help Leão go in the opposite direction to Stamford Bridge, a club that previous tried to sign him, per the report. Chelsea, Barcelona and several other unnamed clubs are interested in the 25-year-old.

- Juventus manager Cristiano Giuntoli is keen to sign Victor Osimhen with the futures of Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani uncertain, reports Gazzetta dello Sport, which adds that Paris Saint-Germain provide the main competition for the Napoli striker, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray. There are other obstacles to signing the 26-year-old, as it would be difficult to persuade Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis to let Osimhen join a rival, and the striker's wage demands would be considerable.

- Manchester United and Manchester City could compete to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the summer, according to TEAMtalk, who add that the rivals are both tracking the 21-year-old. Wharton -- who has been training with England's senior squad -- has also received interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and various clubs from across Europe.

- Liverpool have decided to allow Federico Chiesa to leave in the summer, Calciomercato reports. The Italy international moved to Anfield from Juventus for €15m last summer but has struggled for game time -- playing just 387 minutes all season. The 27-year-old could return to Serie A, but will likely have to accept a drop in his salary to make it happen. Napoli are interested, and Liverpool could agree to a loan arrangement.

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha are Real Madrid's leading midfielder targets. Zubimendi is seen as a more viable transfer, despite strong competition from Arsenal. (AS)

- Arsenal's financial situation puts the Gunners ahead of the competition as they attempt to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. The North London club are prepared to offer the 22-year-old £200,000-per-week to move to Emirates Stadium. (Football Transfers)

- Barcelona have a "very good relationship" with the people close to Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, who would be open to a move to LaLiga. (CaughtOffside)

- Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, 27, is the latest player to be linked with Barcelona. The Nigeria international is also being tracked by Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League clubs. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Lille striker Jonathan David, who is out of contract in the summer, says LaLiga is his favourite league and he'd like to play there. (Foot Mercato)

- Sebastian Hoeness has extended his contract at VfB Stuttgart until 2028. As part of the new agreement, an €8m release clause has been removed which had seen the coach linked with Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and even Borussia Dortmund. (Kicker)

- Mainz striker Jonathan Burkardt is on Bayern Munich's shortlist as they look to sign a top back-up option for Harry Kane. Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and multiple Premier League clubs are also interested. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Former AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is open to a return to Serie A ... with Inter Milan. (Corriere della Sera)

- Arsenal are close to agreeing a new long-term contract with wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester City. A five-year deal has been proposed, keeping him at the Emirates until at least 2030. The 18-year-old has scored eight goals in 29 games in all competitions this season. (Daily Mail)

- Atlético Madrid see Villarreal midfielder Álex Baena as an ideal fit for Diego Simeone's squad. There will be lucrative offers from the Premier League and there have already been big-money approaches from Saudi Arabia. Over €50m will be required to complete a move with the 23-year-old having a €60m release clause. (AS)

- Juventus see former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as the perfect replacement for head coach Thiago Motta. The 52-year-old played for Juve for five years, winning the Scudetto twice. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Nottingham Forest, strongly positioned to qualify for the Champions League, could smash their transfer record by making a move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha. The 25-year-old, valued at £63m, is also being tracked by Arsenal. (TBR)

- Forest will also make a new offer for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, having failed to get a deal done in January. The Serie A club will look to recoup the €50m they paid Aston Villa to sign the Brazil international last summer. (Tuttosport)

- A third player linked with Forest is Brentford winger Yoane Wissa. The 28-year-old could be available for as little as £15m to £20m as he heads into the final year of his contract. (Football Insider)

- Napoli will look to sign Edon Zhegrova from Lille as the long-term replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined PSG in January. The 25-year-old, valued at around €20m to €25m, is a Kosovo international who has also played for Genk and FC Basel. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Premier League clubs have already started calling Eintracht Frankfurt about their 22-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike, who is expected to leave the Bundesliga this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Mats Hummels is expected to leave AS Roma this summer, as the Serie A club don't wish to extend his contract. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Arsenal, Aston Villa, RB Leipzig and Real Madrid are all monitoring young Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski. (Ekrem Konur)