Grupo Pachuca confirmed that the FIFA appeals committee on Friday ruled Club León out of participation in the 2025 Club World Cup due to the tournament's multi-ownership rules.

The two clubs, pertaining to Grupo Pachuca, originally qualified to the competition by winning separate editions of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

"In line with article 10 paragraph four of the regulations for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, FIFA has determined That Club León will be removed from the competition, with the club to be admitted as a replacement to be announced in due course," FIFA said in a statement.

León's James Rodríguez is seen in action vs. Pachuca. Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

"We are dissatisfied with this decision and will appeal it to the fullest extent possible since all the evidence that proves our administrative independence was presented in a timely and transparent manner," the group said. "We will defend what was won on the field."

Grupo Pachuca have said they will appeal the decision.

FIFA's general secretary was responsible for the decision to remove Club León from the tournament.

"No person or legal entity may control or exert influence over more than one club participating in the competition," reads article 10 of FIFA's 2025 Club World Cup ownership rules.

It remains unclear which Concacaf club will take the place of Club León in the upcoming tournament.

Costa Rican side Liga Deportiva Alajuelense has been the most vocal against the participation of both Pachuca and Club León in the Club World Cup, reporting the multi-ownership case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.