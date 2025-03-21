Mark Ogden, James Olley and Beth Lindop debate Thomas Tuchel's decision to hand Ajax's Jordan Henderson a return to the England squad. (2:19)

Thomas Tuchel has opted to leave out Morgan Gibbs-White, Jarell Quansah and Aaron Ramsdale for his opening game as England manager against Albania on Friday.

The German coach named his first 26-player squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. However, he was forced to omit three stars for his 23-player matchday squad.

UEFA confirmed Tuchel's first squad list on Friday.

All other players from last week's squad announcement are in line to play, including surprise selection Jordan Henderson.

The midfielder's previous selections under Gareth Southgate and now Tuchel proved controversial. However, the new England boss was quick to defend his decision.

"He [Henderson] embodies everything. He is a serial winner, his personality and character. He is the glue in every team that he has played, the glue that makes things special," Tuchel told ITV.

"I am convinced. If a teacher in a school is convinced about the quality of the class, the character of the class, it is better than the other way around."