England vs Albania: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Thomas Tuchel will take charge of his first England match on Friday when they host Albania at Wembley Stadium in the team's first World Cup qualifier. They are also alongside Andorra, Latvia and Servia in in Group K.

Tuchel had plenty of surprises in his first England squad, including calling up the revitalised Marcus Rashford as well as the experienced duo of Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker. Morgan Gibbs-White was called up late after Cole Palmer withdrew due to injury.

It remains to be seen if Tuchel will opt for a back three, which he used quite extensively during his time as a Chelsea manager, or if he will go with the 4-2-3-1 formation England used in Euro 2024 under Gareth Southgate. The tactically flexible new manager may well choose to adapt his formation as per player availability and opposition.

Thomas Tuchel will begin his England reign with a World Cup qualifier against Albania on Friday. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The potential debutants in the squad include Dan Burn, Jarell Quansah, James Trafford and Myles Lewis-Skelly. With a shortage of options at left-back, Lewis-Skelly looks most likely to get a debut from the off against Albania.

The visitors, meanwhile, will look to show everyone that the promise they showed during Euro 2024 -- where they finished bottom of the group but drew Croatia, gave Italy a scare and held their own in a narrow loss to eventual champions Spain -- were not a flash in the pan. The Nations League that followed, though, was hard on them, with just one win (against Georgia) in five matches.

Managed by Sylvinho, the Albanians play hard running football and look to attack early and directly. The fact that even their losses against higher-ranked teams are mostly by narrow margins also speaks of their defensive discipline. Veteran Elseid Hysaj will not be available, but the manager's mood will be boosted by the return to fitness of his main options up top, Armando Broja and Rey Manaj.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Friday's game at Wembley:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fubo in the United States and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Friday, Mar 21 at 19:45 UK (17:45 ET; 01:15 IST on Saturday)

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Referee: Alejandro Hernandez (Spain)

VAR: Cesar Soto Grado (Spain)

Team news:

England

Cole Palmer has been replaced by Morgan Gibbs-White

Albania

Adrian Ismaiji, D, knock, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

England

GK: Jordan Pickford

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB: Levi Colwill | CB: Marc Guehi | RB: Reece James

CM: Declan Rice | CM: Jordan Henderson

LW: Marcus Rashford | AM: Jude Bellingham | RW: Phil Foden

ST: Harry Kane

Albania

GK: Thomas Strakosha

LB: Naser Aliji | CB: Berat Djimsiti | CB: Arlind Ajeti | RB: Ivan Balliu

CM: Kristjan Asllani | CM: Ylber Ramadani

LW: Ernest Muci | AM: Nedim Bajrami | RW: Jasir Asani

ST: Rey Manaj

Stats:

England have won all six previous meetings between the two nations, including two 5-0 victories in April 1989 and November 2021. In fact, Albania have only scored once against the Threee Lions (Altin Rrakli in 2001)

Albania have never won a competitive match against a nation who are in the top 10 of the FIFA rankings (D2 L17), although they have won one such friendly (1-0 vs France in June 2015)

England are unbeaten in their last 31 World Cup qualifiers (W23 D8) -- the longest ongoing run of any European nation

Each of the last 10 permanent managers have won their first game as England boss. The last to lose his first game was Alf Ramsey in 1963 (against France)

Robert Lewandowski (35) is the only player in Europe's top five leagues to score more goals in all competitions than Harry Kane (32) in 2024-25

Jude Bellingham is set to break Wayne Rooney's record for most England caps won before turning 22 (they are both tied on 40 right now)

