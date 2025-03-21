Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Chelsea signing Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo from Sporting in deals worth up to $81 million. (1:47)

Liga MX Femenil quartet Thembi Kgatlana (Tigres UANL), Jermaine Seoposenwe (Monterrey), Amogelang Motau and Hildah Magaia (both Club Tijuana) headline the squad for South Africa's friendlies against Malawi on April 5 and 8.

Banyana Banyana ('The Girls') are ramping up their preparation for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco (July 5-26) but are without the likes of Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dlhamini, and Wendy Shongwe due to injury.

A slight majority of the players in the squad (13 out of 23) are based in South Africa. However, by far the best-represented foreign league is Mexico's top-flight.

Kgatlana recently told ESPN that playing against international colleagues in Mexico - particularly fellow experienced forward Seoposenwe, with whom she regularly fights for titles - has been an enriching experience.

"It brings a lot of excitement to the games between me and Jermaine [that] we play for different teams... Whatever it is that we learn [in Mexico], we take it back to the national team whenever we get a chance to play together," Kgatlana said.

Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana are two of the four Mexico-based players called up to the South Africa squad to face Malawi in April. Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Liga MX Femenil season is split into two parts - the Apertura and Clausura, each consisting of the same 18 teams and following the same format (round-robin, followed by two-legged knockout ties from the quarter-finals onwards). This is a common format for the football season in Latin America.

Kgatlana's Tigres are third in the currently ongoing Clausura, which they won last season. This season's Apertura champions Monterrey have fallen to sixth and Tijuana are 11th.

The fact that Tigres and Monterrey - who have dominated Mexican women's football in recent years - can no longer assume they will be fighting for the title speaks volumes of how competitive the league has become.

Kgatlana confirmed this: "The league is getting better and better each season and that's beautiful because you can see teams are investing in good quality players.

"It's interesting to not have just one, two or four teams to compete [and rather] for everyone to be competitive."

Meanwhile, Banyana coach Des Ellis has named a strong squad for back-to-back clashes with the Scorchers. Besides the four Mexican-based players, other notable inclusions are Glasgow City midfielder Linda Motlhalo, Eastern Flames midfielder/forward Noxolo Cesane and Nordsjælland defender Bongeka Gamede.

More notably still, Noko Matlou, who plays for second-tier Spanish side Cacereño and has publicly flirted with potential retirement, is expected to feature in what will likely be a final appearance for the national team.

Formerly a striker, she was the first South African to be crowned CAF Women's Footballer of the Year in 2008. Only Kgatlana (2018) has repeated the feat since.

The squad features a balance of the old and new for Banyana. Western Michigan University defender Shakira O'Malley has been recalled after making her debut during back-to-back friendly defeats to Jamaica late last year.

The other player in the squad playing her club football outside South Africa is TP Mazembe midfielder Kgaelebane Mohlakoana.

Besides the Mexican quartet, Matlou, and star midfielder Motlhalo, eyes will be on JVW FC's Nompumelelo Nyandeni, who is expected to earn her 150th cap.

Banyana Banyana squad

Goalkeepers: Kaylin SWART, Casey GORDON (both JVW FC), Andile DLAMINI (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies)

Defenders: Lebohang RAMALEPE, Tiisetso MAKHUBELA, (both Sundowns Ladies), Fikile MAGAMA, Lonathemba MHLONGO (both UWC Ladies), Gabriela SALGADO (JVW FC), Shakira O'MALLEY (Western Michigan University, USA), Noko MATLOU (Cacereno FC, Spain)

Midfielders: Bongeka GAMEDE (Nordsjælland, Denmark), Linda MOTLHALO (Glasgow City, Scotland), Nonhlanhla MTHANDI (Sundowns Ladies), Nompumelelo NYANDENI (JVW FC), Amogelang MOTAU (Club Tijuana, Mexico), Noxolo CESANE (Eastern Flames, Saudi Arabia)

Forwards: Samkelisiwe SELANA (TS Galaxy Queens), Adrielle MIBE (UJ Ladies), Hildah MAGAIA (Club Tijuana, Mexico), Mavis MAIACANE (Super Strikers FC), Jermaine SEOPOSENWE (CF Monterrey, Mexico), Thembi KGATLANA (UANL Tigres, Mexico), Kgaelebane MOHLAKOANA (TP Mazembe, DR Congo)