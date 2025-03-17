NWSL Power Rankings: Orlando Pride stamp authority in week 1

Open Extended Reactions

It's Sunday, and the first week of the 2025 NWSL season is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 1 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Next match: Sunday, March 23 vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 5 p.m. ET (Stream live on ESPN+)

The Pride had a four-goal lead before Barbra Banda got involved ... and then she got involved. Two goals from the Orlando star later, one of which was an absolute banger, and the reigning double winners had themselves an emphatic 6-0 season-opening win over Chicago. This team did it all last season and there's reason to believe they'll be even better this year. Good luck to the rest of the league.

Next match: Saturday, March 22 vs. Washington Spirit, 7.30 p.m. ET

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski won't be particularly happy with the way the Current shut off in the second half, but it didn't matter. It took Temwa Chawinga all of four minutes to get back on the scoresheet, Michelle Cooper appeared ready for her star turn, and Debinha was in top form, so KC cruised to a 3-1 win over Portland despite only being locked in for 45 minutes. Not bad for a team that still has Bia Zaneratto and Gabby Robinson waiting to return from injury.

Next match: Saturday, March 22 vs. KC Current, 7.30 p.m. ET

It was a shaky opening to the season for Washington, as Trinity Rodman was limited to bench minutes, Croix Bethune didn't quite make it back in time to play, and Hal Hershfelt had to leave with an injury. And still, the Spirit walked away with a 2-1 win over Houston. This team is so deep and coach Jonatan Giráldez has built such a strong foundation that they can withstand injuries, struggle in possession and still lean on their transition play to pick up a good win. Hopefully they get healthy soon and we get see how high their ceiling is.

Next match: Sunday, March 23 vs. Orlando Pride, 5 p.m. ET (Stream live on ESPN+)

Gotham defended pretty well in Seattle and got a howitzer from Gabi Portilho, so their 1-1 draw was more than deserved and a nice statement for a team in the midst of a pretty major overhaul. And yet, it's hard not to feel like they got off a little lucky considering Mandy Freeman was sent off and Jaelin Howell probably should have seen red, but a point on the other side of the country is a job well done; however it happens.

Next match: Saturday, March 22 vs. NC Courage, 7 p.m. ET

The Reign didn't do much to assuage any concerns about their attack as they struggled to create much in their 1-1 draw with Gotham, but the winter overhaul was aimed at the midfield and defense, and that appears to have paid off. Seattle looked very solid in the first two lines, which is a far cry from last season's league-worst defense, and they can hope that Lynn Biyendolo is enough to get their attack in gear when she gets fit.

play 0:30 Gabi Portilho scores goal for NJ/NY Gotham FC Gabi Portilho scores goal for NJ/NY Gotham FC

Next match: Saturday, March 22 vs. Seattle Reign, 7 p.m. ET

The Courage got off to a slow start in Louisville, but came on late to earn a 1-1 draw, which is a strong start for a team that earned results in only three of 12 away games last season. The trio of Jaedyn Shaw, Ashley Sanchez and Manaka Matsukubo should be outstanding, and they had a few bright moments, but they weren't quite on the same page in their first game together. Once they get comfortable, watch out.

Next match: Saturday, March 22 vs. San Diego Wave, 10 p.m. ET

You know it wasn't the most dynamic attacking game when the offensive highlight is a pass from the goalkeeper, but Mandy McGlynn's absolute dime to set up Bianca St-Georges' goal was a special moment. Utah defended well from there and only conceded because of a phenomenal Kiki Pickett blast, so there's nothing to worry at the back, but they have to find better ideas when they get on the ball.

STREAM FUTBOL W ON ESPN+ Ali Krieger and Sebastian Salazar debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights from women's soccer in the Americas. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Next match: Sunday, March 23 vs. Chicago Stars, 5 p.m. ET

The Dash were very excited about the litany of moves they made this offseason, and it wasn't hard to see why in their opener. Houston carried play for long stretches and got a goal from highly touted rookie Maggie Graham. It took all of one fame for them to look more confident, cohesive and with an idea how to play in possession than they did at any point last year. That's quite the sunny takeaway from a match they lost 2-1, but the arrow is pointing up in Houston.

Next match: Saturday, March 22 vs. Bay FC, 10 p.m. ET

Racing had to be thrilled at half-time, having dominated the Courage through 45 minutes to take a 1-0 lead that could have easily been two. It looked like a brand-new Louisville. Unfortunately, they slumped in the second 45 minutes and had to settle for a 1-1 draw to open their season, but they'll be heartened by their early play. If they can replicate that going forward, which will be made easier by Bethany Balcer and the rest of the injured crew getting fit, then we could be looking at the club's first playoff appearance.

Next match: Saturday, March 22 vs. Racing Louisville, 10 p.m. ET

The much-ballyhooed rookie Taylor Huff lived up to the hype in a very impressive first professional match and the defense looked as good as they did to close last season, which really raises the floor of this team. Still, the attack that was too often toothless in 2024 struggled to get much going and Bay only managed a 1-1 draw against Utah because of Pickett's rocket, but the goal was so good that it was worthy of carrying the entire attack for the day.

play 0:48 Kiki Pickett scores on a brilliant strike from outside the box Kiki Pickett scores an equalizer on a strike from outside the box for Bay FC.

Next match: Friday, March 21 vs. Angel City FC, 10 p.m. ET

The Thorns had to bring all 11 players together for a team meeting less than 25 minutes into their season, and it's probably not going to be their last. They looked completely outmatched by the Current in their 3-1 loss, but if there was a bright spot, it was their fight in the second half. There's spirit in this team, even if the talent leaves something to be desired.

Next match: Friday, March 21 vs. Portland Thorns, 10 p.m. ET

You may have some questions about how good ACFC is now, but you've got to feel good about their future. Just look at their first goal of the season, when 18-year-old Kennedy Fuller hit a sublime ball for 20-year-old Alyssa Thompson to finish. The question is whether they can find the right combination of veterans to support the youngsters, especially in midfield. They didn't so much in Week 1 and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with San Diego.

Next match: Saturday, March 22 vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m. ET

Wave boss Jonas Eidevall had a good tactical plan to pack bodies in the middle and dominate the center of the pitch, pushing Angel City out wide. That and an early goal by Gia Corley was enough to snag a 1-1 draw away from home. It was just the start to the season the Wave needed after a rocky offseason and first match under a new manager.

Next match: Sunday, March 23 vs. Houston Dash, 5 p.m. ET

The new name didn't help the Stars, who finished the season in poor form last season and appear to be even worse this year. Their thin defense was absolutely pummeled by the Pride in a 6-0 loss and the complete lack of attack in the absence of Mallory Swanson highlighted just how much they depended on her to do nearly everything in 2024. Opening the season in Orlando would make a lot of teams look bad, but you'd hope to show some flashes to build upon. Chicago didn't.