Manchester United co-owner says that fans from around the world will want to visit the new stadium, likening it to when Paris built the Eiffel Tower. (4:37)

It's been a long time coming, but Premier League giants Manchester United have formally announced their plans to build a new stadium in the city rather than attempt to redevelop the crumbling infrastructure at Old Trafford.

The Theatre of Dreams has been United's home since 1910 but has been showing its age in recent years, with clips of the roof leaking rainwater onto fans and other examples of the stadium's deterioration regularly circulating on social media.

United plan to build a 100,000-seat arena to replace Old Trafford, which would make their new home the biggest ground in the U.K. -- larger even than Wembley, England's national stadium -- and one of the biggest purpose-built football stadiums in the world. The project is the centerpiece of a regeneration project that would also include 17,000 homes being built in the area.

While the plan is to build a new stadium on the same site as Old Trafford, a source has told ESPN that United will not need to play a game away from their current home while the work is completed.

The new ground will dwarf that of their crosstown rivals, Manchester City. The reigning Premier League champions' City of Manchester Stadium doesn't even make the Premier League's top five biggest grounds thanks to its relatively meager capacity of 52,900.

What are the biggest stadiums in the Premier League?

5. Emirates Stadium (Arsenal, 60,704 capacity)

After leaving Highbury in search of more modern, capacious facilities, Arsenal have called the Emirates home since 2006. The record attendance was set in November 2019, when 60,383 supporters flocked to watch the Gunners muster a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

4. Anfield (Liverpool, 61,276)

Already one of the biggest stadiums in England, a two-phase expansion of the Main Stand and the Anfield Road Stand has created an additional 15,500 seats in recent years, thus increasing the total capacity well above the 60,000 mark. The Reds now regularly attract more than 60,000 fans for home league fixtures in this all-seater era, but the record attendance at Anfield is 61,905, set at an FA Cup tie against Wolves in 1952 when large sections of the ground were still standing-only terraces.

3. London Stadium (West Ham United, 62,500)

Originally built to stage athletics events for the 2012 London Olympics, West Ham struck a somewhat controversial deal to leave the Boleyn Ground and move into the London Stadium as primary tenants in 2016. The record attendance for a Hammers game came when 62,449 fans took their seats for a 2-0 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022.

2. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur, 62,850)

After making Wembley their temporary home while their new stadium was built on the site of their beloved old White Hart Lane, Tottenham's swanky new multi-purpose stadium was eventually opened in April 2019. It is the third-biggest football stadium in England (behind the 90,000-capacity Wembley and Old Trafford) and holds almost doubled the capacity of their former ground.

While also used to stage NFL games in the UK, the record attendance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was set by a football match with 62,027 in attendance for a 3-0 derby win over north London rivals Arsenal in May 2022.

1. Old Trafford (Manchester United, 74,197)

As things stand, Manchester United's home is already the biggest stadium in the English club football, with successive expansions making its capacity more than 10,000 more than any other ground.

However, the record capacity for a United game was set at 76,098 during a league game against Blackburn Rovers in March 2007, before a structural rearrangement of the seating slightly reduced the overall capacity.

If United's new ground opens with the planned capacity of 100,000, that will be an increase of 33% on the number of fans they can currently fit into Old Trafford.

What is the world's largest soccer stadium?

When it comes to the largest football-specific stadiums in world football, Barcelona's grand old Camp Nou will comfortably retain its title when it finally reopens following an extensive redesign.

Barça's giant concrete bowl formerly had a capacity of 99,354, but ongoing redevelopment work will take the number of seats into six figures. Their return to Camp Nou keeps on being pushed back, and they may well end up spending the whole season at the city's 54,367-capactiy Olympic stadium. And, when Barça finally return home, the attendance at Camp Nou will initially be capped at around 60,000 as work continues. However, when all the work is completed (scheduled to be by the summer of 2026), the capacity will increase to around 105,000, the highest in Europe.

That figure is dwarfed by the record attendance at the old Camp Nou, which stands at the eye-watering 120,000 fans who saw the Blaugrana host Juventus in the quarterfinals of the European Cup in 1986. This was enabled by a major expansion of the standing section that was completed ahead of the 1982 World Cup in Spain, temporarily boosting Camp Nou's overall capacity to 121,401.

What is the largest attendance for a club soccer game?

The world-record attendance for a club football match also involves Manchester United. When the Red Devils faced Real Madrid in the 2014 International Champions Cup (a preseason tournament played across the globe) at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, 109,318 were in attendance.

There may have been larger attendances have been clocked at the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. The 113,281-capacity stadium has played host to some fixtures of the North Korean national team. However, reliable attendance figures for football matches held at the arena are hard to come by, so perhaps it will take the awarding of a FIFA World Cup to North Korea before we can get any official numbers for a match there.

In terms of stadiums across all sports, even the Rungrado is eclipsed by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which hosts India's national cricket teams. It is listed as the largest sports stadium in the world thanks to a colossal capacity of 114,600 when all are seated, and 132,000 with standing.