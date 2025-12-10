Guardiola: Man City must be better than in win over Real Madrid

Craig Burley talks about Real Madrid's performance in their 2-1 loss to Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu. (1:37)

MADRID -- Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City will have to improve if they want to win the Champions League this season, despite inflicting a damaging home defeat on Real Madrid.

City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Bernabeu on Wednesday to increase the pressure on Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso.

It felt like a statement result for Guardiola's side -- who haven't won away at Real Madrid since 2020 -- but the City boss said afterwards that he needs to see more to be convinced that they are genuine contenders to lift the trophy.

"We are not ready, we are away," said Guardiola.

"In February we will be better. These kinds of games, we have been here before and played better and lost. The players made a big effort but we still have much to improve.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was not satisfied with his side's win at Real Madrid. Diego Souto/Getty Images

"I take it but I know the reality that in the last stages we have to do better."

If nothing else, victory over Real Madrid -- secured thanks to a Nico O'Reilly tap-in and an Erling Haaland penalty -- moved City up into fourth in the Champions League table.

They're now well-placed to finish in the top eight and avoid a playoff to reach the last 16, with two games left to play against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray in January.

"It's so difficult here," said Guardiola.

"Four or five players played for the first time here. To Win here we have to be happy in terms of points especially.

"We have 13 and it's in our hands to finish in the top eight. That's the target and winning here after [Bayer] Leverkusen is good."