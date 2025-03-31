Which European soccer teams have won the most titles?

Open Extended Reactions

Across the top five European soccer leagues -- Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Premier League and Serie A -- which teams have won the most titles? Let's take a look.

JUVENTUS, 36 TITLES

Since its inception in 1897, Juventus has been the most successful team across the top European leagues. Juventus has won 36 Serie A titles, winning their first trophy in 1905 and their most recent title in 2019-20. To put Juventus' dominance in perspective, no other team has more than 19 Serie A titles. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Juventus has also finished as the Serie A runner-up 21 times. From 2012 to 2020, they won nine consecutive titles. While this list is focusing on league titles, Juventus also holds the record for the most titles in Coppa Italia (15) and Supercoppa Italiana (nine).

REAL MADRID, 36 TITLES

Real Madrid is the most popular soccer team in the world, with a ton of fans across the globe. This is in large part due to their success, as they have won 36 LaLiga titles. They won their first LaLiga title in 1931, and their most recent trophy came in 2023-24. Real Madrid has also won 20 Copa del Rey, 13 Supercopa de España, a Copa Eva Duarte and a Copa de la Liga, plus a record 32 trophies in international play (including a record 15 European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles).

BAYERN MUNICH, 33 TITLES

Just as Juventus and Real Madrid have dominated their respective leagues, Bayern Munich has had unprecedented success in the Bundesliga. They have won a record 33 titles in the top German league, including 11 consecutive trophies from 2013 to 2023. Bayern Munich has also won one UEFA Cup, one European Cup Winners' Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups and two Intercontinental Cups.

BARCELONA, 27 TITLES

Since its inception in 1899, Barcelona has won 27 LaLiga titles. Barcelona won the first-ever LaLiga title in 1929. Barcelona has also won 31 Copa del Rey, 15 Supercopa de España, three Copa Eva Duarte, and two Copa de la Liga titles (plus 22 titles in European and international play).

