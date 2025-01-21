Rob Dawson says the transfer moves Manchester City make in 2025 will decide if they continue to be a Premier League title contender or not. (1:52)

Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The deal is worth €35 million ($36.2m) for the 19-year-old Brazil youth international. He's signed a four-and-a-half year contract until 2029.

Reis is the second summer signing to arrive at the Etihad Stadium following confirmation of the deal to sign Abdukodir Khusanov from RC Lens on Monday.

"I'm excited to join Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world," Reis said.

"Everyone has seen the amazing achievements in recent seasons, and I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies.

Manchester City have signed Vitor Reis from Palmeiras. Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

"Working with Pep Guardiola is something every young player wants to do, and I know he can help me to develop into the best player I can be.

"City also have a lot of experience of working with Brazilian footballers and joining the likes of Ederson and Savinho in the squad will be a big help to me."

Reis is set to be followed to the Etihad by Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush.

City have agreed a €75m ($77.6m) fee for the Egypt international which could rise to €80m ($82.6m) with performance-related add-ons. Marmoush arrived in Manchester on Monday to undergo a medical ahead of a formal announcement.

Meanwhile, City captain Kyle Walker is nearing a move to Milan.

The England defender is set to agree a loan move to the Serie A ahead of a possible permanent transfer in the summer.

City remain on the look out for a central midfielder in the final weeks of the transfer window. Douglas Luiz, who moved to Juventus from Aston Villa, last summer, is one of a number of options being looked at.