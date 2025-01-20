Rob Dawson says the transfer moves Manchester City make in 2025 will decide if they continue to be a Premier League title contender or not. (1:52)

Manchester City have completed the signing of Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

City have agreed a deal worth €40 million ($41.6m) plus add-ons for the 20-year-old, who has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Khusanov, who has been handed the No. 45 shirt, is set to become the first Uzbeki to play in the Premier League.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City, a club that I have enjoyed watching for a long time," Khusanov said.

"This squad is full of the best players in the world, and I can't wait to meet them and play alongside them.

"And of course Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest coaches ever and I am so excited to learn from him and improve my game even more.

"This is a very proud moment for me and my family to be joining a great Club like Manchester City and I'm more than ready for this challenge."

Khusanov is City's first signing of the January window. He's set to be followed by Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush.

Khusanov has only been at Lens for 18 months after joining in 2023. He's made 31 appearances for the French side and been capped 18 times by Uzbekistan.

"We are very happy that he has joined us and we are all very excited about what he will bring," City director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

"For such a young defender, Abdukodir is already very intelligent, as well as being strong, aggressive and extremely quick. "Working with Pep will only make him better and, speaking to him, he is determined to keep improving."