Paris Saint-Germain vs Man City: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

As the Champions League returns for the first time in 2025, both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are desperate for wins in the competition's league phase.

After six matches, City are 22nd in the table with eight points, with defeats against Juventus and Sporting CP, as well as a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord hurting their position.

PSG are 25th, outside the qualification places with seven points. While they have earned wins over Girona and RB Salzburg, they have fallen short in defeats to Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich, while they earned a draw with PSV.

Both clubs are at risk of missing out on an automatic qualification place, and need results to got their way in the last two rounds to boost their chances.

Here's everything you need to know.

Key details:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 8.00 p.m. UK GMT [3.00 p.m. ET).

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery + in the UK and on Paramount + in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Team news:

Paris Saint-Germain:

Marquinhos, D, groin, DOUBT, estimated return Jan. 22

Ousmane Dembélé, F, illness, DOUBT, estimated return Jan. 22

Ibrahim Mbaye, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

Manchester City:

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

John Stones, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 22

Expected lineup:

Paris Saint-Germain:

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma

LB Nuno Mendes | CB Marquinhos | CB Willian Pacho | RB Achraf Hakimi

CM João Neves | CM Vitinha | CM Warren Zaïre-Emery

FWL Bradley Barcola | ST Goncalo Ramos | FWR Ousmane Dembélé

Manchester City:

GK Ederson

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB Rúben Dias | RB Matheus Nunes

DM Ilkay Gündogan | DM Mateo Kovacic

LW Jérémy Doku | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Phil Foden

ST Erling Haaland

Manchester City return to Champions League action against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Stats

To be provided by ESPN's statistics and information group.

Latest news and analysis:

'Man City are back' - Pep Guardiola after Ipswich thrashing

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has said his side were back to their old selves following a 6-0 demolition of Ipswich Town on Sunday that moved them into the Premier League top four.

AC Milan keen on 'great player' Kyle Walker - Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed the Serie A club are exploring a move for "great player" Kyle Walker.

Erling Haaland's Man City deal shows "trust" in club - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has said Erling Haaland's huge new contract shows the striker has "trust" in Manchester City.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Napoli star completes PSG transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Napoli's star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Neymar says Mbappé was jealous of Messi at Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil striker Neymar said his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé became "a little jealous" after superstar Lionel Messi joined the French club in August 2021 in a free transfer.