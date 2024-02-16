Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland is back, Kevin de Bruyne is back, and Man City have won six games in a row. So is the title race theirs to lose? Alex Livesey/Getty Images

We have races, people! Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool all have legitimate chances to win the league. But we knew that last time around.

Tottenham, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Newcastle are all at least in the mix for what's likely to be five Champions League places, and the race that seemed truly dead is suddenly alive. Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Crystal Palace all might get relegated.

With so much at stake, Ryan O'Hanlon and Bill Connelly return with the fifth edition of their Premier League power rankings.

As always, they have each ranked all 20 sides, 1-20, and then combined their rankings to produce one master ranking. The criteria: Who we think would win a match if any of these teams played each other on a neutral field in the near future.

The updated rankings are below, followed by some analysis of the most notable changes (or non-changes) from the previous edition of the rankings.