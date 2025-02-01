Open Extended Reactions

The Senior Bowl isn't only a great place to see top NFL draft prospects showcase their skill. It's also a perfect opportunity to get the latest intel from around the league. Execs, coaches, scouts and other personnel from all 32 NFL teams are in Mobile, Alabama, all week, along with numerous college coaches.

NFL reporters Jeremy Fowler and Jeff Legwold and college football insider Pete Thamel were also in town, talking to people from all over the football landscape and gathering on this 2025 draft class. Which prospects are rising on teams' boards? How is the class shaping up at quarterback and other key positions? Who are some sleepers to keep watching over the next few months?

We dig into all of that, as Jeremy, Jeff and Pete empty their reporting notebooks. Here's what we heard over the course of the week.

Jump to:

Stewart and the DL | Sorting the QBs

OL risers | Two offensive sleepers

Linebacker standouts | More notes

Scouts love Stewart's tools ...