The third and final day of Senior Bowl practices took place Thursday in Mobile, Alabama, with more than 100 top prospects working out in front of coaches, scouts and personnel from all 32 NFL teams.

The Senior Bowl is an invite-only showcase of upperclassmen prospects and an important step toward forming a plan for the 2025 NFL draft. The Senior Bowl game kicks off on Saturday in Mobile (2:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network).

NFL draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates were on hand. What were the biggest takeaways from each session? Which quarterbacks made a move up the board, and who else stood out? We answered these questions off each practice and sized up how the top names in college football fared. Let's take a look at Thursday's action, but you can also scroll down for the best of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jump to:

Day 3: Takeaway | QBs | Risers | Notes

Day 2: Takeaway | QBs | Risers | Notes

Day 1: Takeaway | QBs | Risers | Notes

Thursday's biggest takeaway