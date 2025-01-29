Open Extended Reactions

Neymar is set to sign a short six-month contract on his return to boyhood club Santos as the Brazil international wants to return to Europe's top five leagues after the stint, sources have told ESPN.

Al Hilal terminated his contract six months early on Monday after considerable speculation over Neymar's future, with a move to the Chicago Fire of MLS touted as well as a return to Santos.

However, with the latter result having been confirmed by the Sao Paulo-based team's president on Tuesday, sources told ESPN that the 32-year-old wants to use his time back in his home country to recover his technical and physical abilities after the ACL injury that kept him sidelined for over a year until October 2024.

After that, the sources added, Neymar would like to continue his career in Europe where he has not played since leaving Paris Saint-Germain for the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023.

Neymar would like to return to playing in Europe after six months with Santos in Brazil, according to ESPN sources. Waleed Zein/Anadolu via Getty Images

The former Barcelona star is set to be presented at Pacaembu Stadium in Sao Paulo on Friday, with sources saying he could make his debut against Botafogo SP on Feb. 5.

Santos have struggled in recent years, in particular in the 2023 season where they were relegated for the first time in club history.

However, they bounced back to the top flight at the first time of asking in 2024, and are set to tackle this campaign with the help of Neymar, who scored 136 goals in 225 appearances for the club between 2009 and 2013 before making the move to Spain.

Information from ESPN Brasil contributed to this report.