Neymar has made his first appearance in over a year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear, coming off the bench in the second half of Al Hilal's AFC Champions League Elite clash against Al Ain.

The Brazil star replaced Nasser Al Dawsari in the 77th minute, just after Salem Al Dawsari had scored to put Al Hilal 5-3 ahead. He nearly made an instant impact, exchanging passes with Aleksandar Mitrovic to create space before firing his shot just wide of the left-hand post.

The game finished 5-4 to Al Hilal after the United Arab Emirates-based Al Ain scored a last-gasp penalty to narrow the scoreline.

On the pitch after the full-time whistle, Neymar said: "I feel good... I always have a good team. I'm so happy. I'm back! I'm back!

The former Paris Saint-Germain player suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury during Brazil's qualifier against Uruguay shortly after joining the Saudi Pro League (SPL). He underwent surgery last November.

Neymar had joined Al Hilal in August 2023 from PSG in a €90 million transfer, but played just five games before suffering the injury.

Neymar's former club Santos congratulated the player on his return in a post on X.

"It was more than 12 months away from the field, with an immeasurable longing to return to doing what he loves so much," the Brazilian club wrote.

"Neymar is not just a star. It's not just genius. Neymar is synonymous with joy in football. His return is the happiness of millions of fans around the world. And, when it comes to fans, the Santos nation has an incomparable feeling. A more than special bond with the best Brazilian player of recent years."

Neymar also received a message from Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) who wrote: "Neymar is the representation of the magic of Brazilian football and captivates fans from all over the world. Fans from all over the planet proudly wear shirts of the Brazilian National Team, Santos, PSG, Barcelona and Al-Hilal with the number 10 and Neymar's name on the back. "The CBF celebrates and congratulates Neymar, one of the greatest players in the history of world football, on his return to the pitch."

The forward, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer, missed the 2024 Copa América that was won by Argentina.

He is eligible to play in the AFC Champions League as there are no restrictions on the number of foreign players. However, he will only be able to be registered in January for the second half of the Saudi Pro League season.

SPL teams have limits to the number of foreign players that can be registered.

Eight foreign players born before 2003 can be registered for the squad, while the rules allow for two foreign players born in 2003 or after. Neymar's contract with Al Hilal expires in June 2025.

Saudi champions Al Hilal, coached by Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus, lead the domestic standings having won all seven of their games.

The CBF, meanwhile, are hopeful of having Neymar available in time for the November World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Brazil are fourth in their World Cup qualifying group, four points adrift of leaders Argentina after 10 games.