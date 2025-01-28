Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of UEFA Champions League fixtures.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All predicted XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Aston Villa v Celtic

Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Lucas Digne | CB Lamare Bogarde | CB Ezri Konsa | RB Matty Cash

DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara

LW Emiliano Buendía | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey

ST Jhon Durán

Injury/suspension updates:

Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Tyrone Mings, D, knee, DOUBT

Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Latest Celtic team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kasper Schmeichel

LB Greg Taylor | CB Cameron Carter-Vickers | CB Auston Trusty | RB Alistair Johnston

CM Arne Engels | CM Reo Hatate | CM Callum McGregor

FWL Yang Hyun-Jun | ST Adam Idah | FWR Nicolas Kuhn

Injury/suspension updates:

James Forrest, M, foot, DOUBT

Daizen Maeda, F, suspension, due back Feb. 1

Barcelona v Atalanta

Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Barcelona team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Wojciech Szczesny

LB Alejandro Balde | CB Ronald Araújo | CB Pau Cubarsí | RB Jules Koundé

DM Marc Casadó | DM Pedri

LW Raphinha | AM Gavi | RW Lamine Yamal

ST Robert Lewandowski

Injury/suspension updates:

Marc Bernal, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Andreas Christensen, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 17

Iñigo Martínez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Dani Olmo, F/M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Marc-André ter Stegen, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 6

Latest Atalanta team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Marco Carnesecchi

CB Isak Hien | CB Sead Kolasinac | CB Rafael Tolói

LM Davide Zappacosta | CM Mario Pasalic | CM Marten de Roon | RM Marco Palestra

AM Lazar Samardzic

ST Mateo Retegui | ST Charles De Ketelaere

Injury/suspension updates:

Marten de Roon, M/D, head, DOUBT

Odilon Kossounou, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 27

Ademola Lookman, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23

Gianluca Scamacca, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 9

Bayer Leverkusen v Sparta Prague

BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Bayer Leverkusen team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matej Kovar

LB Alejandro Grimaldo | CB Jonathan Tah | CB Edmond Tapsoba | RB Nordi Mukiele

DM Exequiel Palacios | DM Granit Xhaka

LW Nathan Tella | AM Florian Wirtz | RW Jeremie Frimpong

ST Patrik Schick

Injury/suspension updates:

Amine Adli, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 8

Jeanuël Belocian, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Victor Boniface, F, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Piero Hincapié, D, suspension, due back Jan. 30

Martin Terrier, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Latest Sparta Prague team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Peter Vindahl Jensen

CB Filip Panak | CB Asger Sörensen | CB Martin Vitík

LM Matej Rynes | CM Kaan Kairinen | CM Qazim Laçi | CM Lukas Sadilek | RM Tomas Wiesner

ST Victor Olatunji | ST Veljko Birmancevic

Injury/suspension updates:

Elias Cobbaut, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Imanol García de Albéniz, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

Ángelo Preciado, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Albion Rrahmani, F, illness, DOUBT

Markus Solbakken, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Indrit Tuci, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11

Bayern Munich v Slovan Bratislava

Allianz Arena, München, Germany

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Bayern Munich team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Manuel Neuer

LB Raphaël Guerreiro | CB Kim Min-Jae | CB Dayot Upamecano | RB Konrad Laimer

DM Aleksandar Pavlovic | DM Joshua Kimmich

LW Kingsley Coman | AM Jamal Musiala | RW Michael Olise

ST Harry Kane

Injury/suspension updates:

Alphonso Davies, M/D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Leon Goretzka, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30

Hiroki Ito, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23

Daniel Peretz, G, abdomen, DOUBT

Dayot Upamecano, D, strain, DOUBT

Latest Slovan Bratislava team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dominik Takac

LB Zuberu Sharani | CB Guram Kashia | CB Kevin Wimmer | RB César Blackman

DM Kenan Bajric | DM Kyriakos Savvidis

LW Nino Marcelli | AM Marko Tolic | RW Róbert Mak

ST David Strelec

Injury/suspension updates:

Juraj Kucka, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Borussia Dortmund v Shakhtar Donetsk

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund, Germany

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Borussia Dortmund team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Gregor Kobel

LB Julian Ryerson | CB Waldemar Anton | CB Nico Schlotterbeck | RB Pascall Gross

CM Maximilian Beier | CM Giovanni Reyna | CM Marcel Sabitzer

FWL Jamie Gittens | ST Serhou Guirassy | FWR Julien Duranville

Injury/suspension updates:

Felix Nmecha, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Niklas Süle, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Shakhtar Donetsk team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dmytro Riznyk

LB Pedrinho | CB Valeriy Bondar | CB Mykola Matviyenko | RB Vinicius Tobias

DM Dmytro Kryskiv

LM Kevin | CM Marlon Gomes | CM Georgiy Sudakov | RM Oleksandr Zubkov

ST Danylo Sikan

Injury/suspension updates:

None reported

Brest v Real Madrid

Stade municipal de Roudourou, Guingamp, France

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Brest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Marco Bizot

LB Mathias Pereira Lage | CB Brendan Chardonnet | CB Abdoulaye Niakhate Ndiaye | RB Kenny Lala

DM Hugo Magnetti | DM Edimilson Fernandes

LW Kamory Doumbia | AM Mahdi Camara | RW Romain Del Castillo

ST Ludovic Ajorque

Injury/suspension updates:

Jordan Amavi, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Mama Baldé, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Massadio Haidara, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Julien Le Cardinal, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Bradley Locko, D, achilles, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30

Jonas Martin, M, tear, DOUBT

Latest Real Madrid team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Thibaut Courtois

LB Ferland Mendy | CB Antonio Rüdiger | CB Aurélien Tchouaméni | RB Lucas Vázquez

CM Jude Bellingham | CM Federico Valverde | CM Luka Modric

FWL Rodrygo | ST Kylian Mbappé | FWR Brahim Díaz

Injury/suspension updates:

Eduardo Camavinga, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Vinícius Jr., F, suspension, due back Feb. 1

Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan

Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Dinamo Zagreb team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Ivan Nevistic

LB Ronael Pierre-Gabriel | CB Kévin Théophile-Catherine | CB Raúl Torrente | CB Maxime Bernauer | RB Stefan Ristovski

LM Martin Baturina | CM Arijan Ademi | CM Marko Rog | RM Luka Stojkovic

ST Sandro Kulenovic

Injury/suspension updates:

Lukas Kacavenda, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30

Bruno Petkovic, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Petar Sucic, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Kévin Théophile-Catherine, D, achilles, DOUBT

Latest AC Milan team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mike Maignan

LB Theo Hernández | CB Matteo Gabbia | CB Fikayo Tomori | RB Filippo Terracciano

CM Ismaël Bennacer | CM Youssouf Fofana | CM Tijjani Reijnders

FWL Rafael Leão | ST Álvaro Morata | FWR Yunus Musah

Injury/suspension updates:

Davide Calabria, D, suspension, due back Feb. 2

Emerson Royal, M/D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16

Alessandro Florenzi, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 9

Malick Thiaw, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 9

Girona v Arsenal

Municipal de Montilivi, Girona, Spain

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Girona team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Pau López

LB Arnau Martínez | CB David López | CB Juanpe | RB Alejandro Francés

DM Iván Martín | DM Oriol Romeu

LW Viktor Tsygankov | AM Donny van de Beek | RW Yáser Asprilla

ST Abel Ruiz

Injury/suspension updates:

Daley Blind, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3

Paulo Gazzaniga, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3

Bryan Gil, F/M, suspension, due back Jan. 30

Miguel Gutiérrez, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3

Ladislav Krejcí, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhaes | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey

FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Gabriel Martinelli

Injury/suspension updates:

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Mikel Merino, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Martin Ødegaard, F/M, illness, DOUBT

Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Internazionale v AS Monaco

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Internazionale team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Yann Sommer

CB Stefan de Vrij | CB Benjamin Pavard | CB Carlos Augusto

LM Federico Dimarco | CM Kristjan Asllani | CM Nicolò Barella | CM Piotr Zielinski | RM Denzel Dumfries

ST Lautaro Martínez | ST Mehdi Taremi

Injury/suspension updates:

Francesco Acerbi, D, thigh, DOUBT

Hakan Çalhanoglu, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Joaquín Correa, F, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Raffaele Di Gennaro, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Latest AS Monaco team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Radoslaw Majecki

LB Christian Mawissa | CB Thilo Kehrer | CB Mohammed Salisu | RB Vanderson

DM Lamine Camara | DM Denis Zakaria

LW Eliesse Ben Seghir | AM Takumi Minamino | RW Maghnes Akliouche

ST Breel Embolo

Injury/suspension updates:

Folarin Balogun, F, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2

George Ilenikhena, F, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 7

Wilfried Singo, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23

Juventus v Benfica

Allianz Stadium, Torino, Italy

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Juventus team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Michele Di Gregorio

LB Weston McKennie | CB Federico Gatti | CB Pierre Kalulu | RB Nicolò Savona

DM Manuel Locatelli | DM Khephren Thuram

LW Nicolas Gonzalez | AM Teun Koopmeiners | RW Kenan Yildiz

ST Dusan Vlahovic

Injury/suspension updates:

Gleison Bremer, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 4

Juan Cabal , D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jun. 14

Andrea Cambiaso, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Arkadiusz Milik, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Latest Benfica team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Anatoliy Trubin

LB Jan-Niklas Beste | CB Nicolás Otamendi | CB Antonio Silva | RB Tomás Araújo

CM Orkun Kökçü | CM Florentino Luís | CM Fredrik Aursnes

FWL Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu | ST Vangelis Pavlidis | FWR Ángel Di María

Injury/suspension updates:

Tiago Gouveia, F, knee, DOUBT

Álvaro Carreras, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 30

Renato Sanches, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23

Lille v Feyenoord Rotterdam

Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Lille team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Lucas Chevalier

LB Gabriel Gudmundsson | CB Alexsandro | CB Bafodé Diakité | RB Thomas Meunier

DM Ayyoub Bouaddi | DM Ngal'Ayel Mukau

LW Rémy Cabella | AM Hakon Arnar Haraldsson | RW Mitchel Bakker

ST Jonathan David

Injury/suspension updates:

Benjamin André, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30

Nabil Bentaleb, M, illness, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30

Tiago Santos, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Matias Fernandez-Pardo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23

Aïssa Mandi, D, suspension, due back Mar. 4

Samuel Umtiti, D, knee, DOUBT

Edon Zhegrova, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16

Latest Feyenoord Rotterdam team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Justin Bijlow

LB Gijs Smal | CB Dávid Hancko | CB Gernot Trauner | RB Bart Nieuwkoop

CM Thomas Beelen | CM Antoni Milambo | CM Hwang In-Beom

FWL Igor Paixão | ST Santiago Giménez | FWR Anis Hadj Moussa

Injury/suspension updates:

Quilindschy Hartman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Hwang In-Beom, M/D, leg, DOUBT

Jordan Lotomba, D, lower leg, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1

Chris-Kevin Nadje, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11

Calvin Stengs, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11

Quinten Timber, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11

Gjivai Zechiël, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Ramiz Zerrouki, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Manchester City v Club Brugge

Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Ederson

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB John Stones | RB Matheus Nunes

DM Bernardo Silva | DM Mateo Kovacic

LW Savinho | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Phil Foden

ST Erling Haaland

Injury/suspension updates:

Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, DOUBT

Rúben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Jérémy Doku, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Latest Club Brugge team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Simon Mignolet

LB Maxim De Cuyper | CB Brandon Mechele | CB Joel Ordóñez | RB Kyriani Sabbe

DM Ardon Jashari | DM Raphael Onyedika

LW Christos Tzolis | AM Hans Vanaken | RW Chemsdine Talbi

ST Ferran Jutglà

Injury/suspension updates:

None reported

PSV Eindhoven v Liverpool

Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest PSV Eindhoven team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Walter Benítez

LB Mauro Júnior | CB Olivier Boscagli | CB Wessel Kuhn | RB Richard Ledezma

DM Jerdy Schouten | DM Joey Veerman

LW Noa Lang | AM Guus Til | RW Johan Bakayoko

ST Luuk de Jong

Injury/suspension updates:

Isaac Babadi, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Sergiño Dest, M/D, knee, DOUBT

Couhaib Driouech, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 28

Ryan Flamingo, D, suspension, due back Jan. 30

Adamo Nagalo, D, shoulder, DOUBT

Malik Tillman, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Kostas Tsimikas | CB Jarell Quansah | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley

DM Wataru Endo | DM Ryan Gravenberch

LW Luis Díaz | AM Harvey Elliott | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Darwin Núñez

Injury/suspension updates:

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 12

Curtis Jones, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Diogo Jota, F, strain, DOUBT

RB Salzburg v Atlético Madrid

Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Wals bei Salzburg, Austria

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest RB Salzburg team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Janis Blaswich

LB Aleksa Terzic | CB Samson Baidoo | CB Hendry Blank | RB Amar Dedic

LM Oscar Gloukh | CM Mads Bidstrup | CM Nicolás Capaldo | RM Moussa Yeo

ST Adam Daghim | ST Nené Dorgeles

Injury/suspension updates:

Daouda Guindo, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1

Maurits Kjaergaard, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1

Karim Konaté, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 31

Latest Atlético Madrid team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jan Oblak

LB Samuel Lino | CB José María Giménez | CB Robin Le Normand | CB Nahuel Molina | RB Giuliano Simeone

LM Antoine Griezmann | CM Rodrigo De Paul | CM Conor Gallagher | RM Marcos Llorente

ST Julián Álvarez

Injury/suspension updates:

Pablo Barrios, M, suspension, due back Mar. 4

Javi Galán, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 8

SK Sturm Graz v RB Leipzig

28 Black Arena, Klagenfurt, Austria

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest SK Sturm Graz team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kjell Scherpen

LB Dimitri Lavelée | CB Emanuel Aiwu | CB Gregory Wüthrich | RB Arjan Malic

LM Amady Camara | CM Jon Gorenc Stankovic | CM Tochi Chukwuani | RM Malick Yalcouyé

AM Otar Kiteishvili

ST William Bøving

Injury/suspension updates:

Alexandar Borkovic, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Max Johnston, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Martin Kern, M, ankle, DOUBT

Latest RB Leipzig team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Péter Gulácsi

CB El Chadaille Bitshiabu | CB Lukas Klostermann | CB Willi Orbán

LM David Raum | CM Kevin Kampl | CM Arthur Vermeeren

AM Loïs Openda | AM Xavi Simons

ST Benjamin Sesko

Injury/suspension updates:

Benjamin Henrichs, M/D, achilles, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Kevin Kampl, M, calf, DOUBT

Castello Lukeba, D, thigh, DOUBT

Assan Ouédraogo, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Xaver Schlager, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

André Silva, F, calf, DOUBT

Sporting CP v Bologna

Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Sporting CP team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Franco Israel

LB Maximiliano Araújo | CB Ousmane Diomande | CB Gonçalo Inacio | RB Iván Fresneda

LM Geovany Quenda | CM Morten Hjulmand | CM Daniel Bragança | RM Geny Catamo

ST Viktor Gyökeres | ST Francisco Trincão

Injury/suspension updates:

Nuno Santos, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 1

Hidemasa Morita, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11

Pedro Gonçalves, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11

Eduardo Quaresma, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11

Matheus Reis, M/D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Jerry St. Juste, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11

Latest Bologna team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Federico Ravaglia

LB Charalampos Lykogiannis | CB Sam Beukema | CB Nicolo Casale | RB Emil Holm

DM Nikola Moro | DM Tommaso Pobega

LW Jens Odgaard | AM Lewis Ferguson | RW Dan Ndoye

ST Santiago Castro

Injury/suspension updates:

Michel Aebischer, M, thigh, DOUBT

Remo Freuler, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30

Jhon Lucumí, D, illness, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Charalampos Lykogiannis, D, head, DOUBT

Riccardo Orsolini, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Stefan Posch, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

VfB Stuttgart v Paris Saint-Germain

MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest VfB Stuttgart team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alexander Nübel

LB Maximilian Mittelstädt | CB Jeff Chabot | CB Leonidas Stergiou | RB Josha Vagnoman

LM Chris Führich | CM Yannik Keitel | CM Angelo Stiller | RM Jamie Leweling

ST Deniz Undav | ST Enzo Millot

Injury/suspension updates:

Justin Diehl, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Alexander Nübel, G, illness, DOUBT

Luca Raimund, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Anthony Rouault, D, suspension, due back Jan. 30

El Bilal Toure, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Dan-Axel Zagadou, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29

Latest Paris Saint-Germain team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma

LB Lucas Beraldo | CB Marquinhos | CB Willian Pacho | RB Achraf Hakimi

CM João Neves | CM Vitinha | CM Fabián Ruiz

FWL Bradley Barcola | ST Lee Kang-In | FWR Ousmane Dembélé

Injury/suspension updates:

Ibrahim Mbaye, F/M, ankle, DOUBT

Nuno Mendes, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 30

Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade

Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Young Boys team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Marvin Keller

LB Jaouen Hadjam | CB Loris Benito | CB Mohamed Camara | RB Zachary Athekame

DM Lukasz Lakomy | DM Cheikh Niasse

LW Joel Monteiro | AM Kastriot Imeri | RW Alan Virginius

ST Silvére Ganvoula

Injury/suspension updates:

Ardian Bajrami, G, undisclosed, DOUBT

Facinet Conte, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Abdu Conté, M/D, knee, DOUBTSaidy Janko, M/D, strain, DOUBT

Mats Seiler, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Filip Ugrinic, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30

Latest Red Star Belgrade team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Omri Glazer

LB Seol Young-Woo | CB Nasser Djiga | CB Uros Spajic | RB Ognjen Mimovic

DM Timi Elsnik | DM Rade Krunic

LW Nemanja Radonjic | AM Mirko Ivanic | RW Silas Katompa-Mvumpa

ST Cherif Ndiaye

Injury/suspension updates:

Peter Olayinka, F, achilles, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1