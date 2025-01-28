Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of UEFA Champions League fixtures.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All predicted XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Aston Villa v Celtic
Villa Park, Birmingham, England
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Lucas Digne | CB Lamare Bogarde | CB Ezri Konsa | RB Matty Cash
DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
LW Emiliano Buendía | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey
ST Jhon Durán
Injury/suspension updates:
Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Tyrone Mings, D, knee, DOUBT
Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Latest Celtic team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kasper Schmeichel
LB Greg Taylor | CB Cameron Carter-Vickers | CB Auston Trusty | RB Alistair Johnston
CM Arne Engels | CM Reo Hatate | CM Callum McGregor
FWL Yang Hyun-Jun | ST Adam Idah | FWR Nicolas Kuhn
Injury/suspension updates:
James Forrest, M, foot, DOUBT
Daizen Maeda, F, suspension, due back Feb. 1
Barcelona v Atalanta
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Barcelona team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Wojciech Szczesny
LB Alejandro Balde | CB Ronald Araújo | CB Pau Cubarsí | RB Jules Koundé
DM Marc Casadó | DM Pedri
LW Raphinha | AM Gavi | RW Lamine Yamal
ST Robert Lewandowski
Injury/suspension updates:
Marc Bernal, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Andreas Christensen, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 17
Iñigo Martínez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Dani Olmo, F/M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Marc-André ter Stegen, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 6
Latest Atalanta team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Marco Carnesecchi
CB Isak Hien | CB Sead Kolasinac | CB Rafael Tolói
LM Davide Zappacosta | CM Mario Pasalic | CM Marten de Roon | RM Marco Palestra
AM Lazar Samardzic
ST Mateo Retegui | ST Charles De Ketelaere
Injury/suspension updates:
Marten de Roon, M/D, head, DOUBT
Odilon Kossounou, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 27
Ademola Lookman, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23
Gianluca Scamacca, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 9
Bayer Leverkusen v Sparta Prague
BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Bayer Leverkusen team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matej Kovar
LB Alejandro Grimaldo | CB Jonathan Tah | CB Edmond Tapsoba | RB Nordi Mukiele
DM Exequiel Palacios | DM Granit Xhaka
LW Nathan Tella | AM Florian Wirtz | RW Jeremie Frimpong
ST Patrik Schick
Injury/suspension updates:
Amine Adli, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 8
Jeanuël Belocian, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Victor Boniface, F, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Piero Hincapié, D, suspension, due back Jan. 30
Martin Terrier, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Latest Sparta Prague team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Peter Vindahl Jensen
CB Filip Panak | CB Asger Sörensen | CB Martin Vitík
LM Matej Rynes | CM Kaan Kairinen | CM Qazim Laçi | CM Lukas Sadilek | RM Tomas Wiesner
ST Victor Olatunji | ST Veljko Birmancevic
Injury/suspension updates:
Elias Cobbaut, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Imanol García de Albéniz, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
Ángelo Preciado, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Albion Rrahmani, F, illness, DOUBT
Markus Solbakken, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Indrit Tuci, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
Bayern Munich v Slovan Bratislava
Allianz Arena, München, Germany
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Bayern Munich team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Manuel Neuer
LB Raphaël Guerreiro | CB Kim Min-Jae | CB Dayot Upamecano | RB Konrad Laimer
DM Aleksandar Pavlovic | DM Joshua Kimmich
LW Kingsley Coman | AM Jamal Musiala | RW Michael Olise
ST Harry Kane
Injury/suspension updates:
Alphonso Davies, M/D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Leon Goretzka, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30
Hiroki Ito, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23
Daniel Peretz, G, abdomen, DOUBT
Dayot Upamecano, D, strain, DOUBT
Latest Slovan Bratislava team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dominik Takac
LB Zuberu Sharani | CB Guram Kashia | CB Kevin Wimmer | RB César Blackman
DM Kenan Bajric | DM Kyriakos Savvidis
LW Nino Marcelli | AM Marko Tolic | RW Róbert Mak
ST David Strelec
Injury/suspension updates:
Juraj Kucka, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Borussia Dortmund v Shakhtar Donetsk
SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund, Germany
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Borussia Dortmund team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Gregor Kobel
LB Julian Ryerson | CB Waldemar Anton | CB Nico Schlotterbeck | RB Pascall Gross
CM Maximilian Beier | CM Giovanni Reyna | CM Marcel Sabitzer
FWL Jamie Gittens | ST Serhou Guirassy | FWR Julien Duranville
Injury/suspension updates:
Felix Nmecha, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Niklas Süle, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Shakhtar Donetsk team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dmytro Riznyk
LB Pedrinho | CB Valeriy Bondar | CB Mykola Matviyenko | RB Vinicius Tobias
DM Dmytro Kryskiv
LM Kevin | CM Marlon Gomes | CM Georgiy Sudakov | RM Oleksandr Zubkov
ST Danylo Sikan
Injury/suspension updates:
None reported
Brest v Real Madrid
Stade municipal de Roudourou, Guingamp, France
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Brest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Marco Bizot
LB Mathias Pereira Lage | CB Brendan Chardonnet | CB Abdoulaye Niakhate Ndiaye | RB Kenny Lala
DM Hugo Magnetti | DM Edimilson Fernandes
LW Kamory Doumbia | AM Mahdi Camara | RW Romain Del Castillo
ST Ludovic Ajorque
Injury/suspension updates:
Jordan Amavi, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Mama Baldé, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Massadio Haidara, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Julien Le Cardinal, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Bradley Locko, D, achilles, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30
Jonas Martin, M, tear, DOUBT
Latest Real Madrid team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Thibaut Courtois
LB Ferland Mendy | CB Antonio Rüdiger | CB Aurélien Tchouaméni | RB Lucas Vázquez
CM Jude Bellingham | CM Federico Valverde | CM Luka Modric
FWL Rodrygo | ST Kylian Mbappé | FWR Brahim Díaz
Injury/suspension updates:
Eduardo Camavinga, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Vinícius Jr., F, suspension, due back Feb. 1
Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan
Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Dinamo Zagreb team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Ivan Nevistic
LB Ronael Pierre-Gabriel | CB Kévin Théophile-Catherine | CB Raúl Torrente | CB Maxime Bernauer | RB Stefan Ristovski
LM Martin Baturina | CM Arijan Ademi | CM Marko Rog | RM Luka Stojkovic
ST Sandro Kulenovic
Injury/suspension updates:
Lukas Kacavenda, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30
Bruno Petkovic, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Petar Sucic, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Kévin Théophile-Catherine, D, achilles, DOUBT
Latest AC Milan team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mike Maignan
LB Theo Hernández | CB Matteo Gabbia | CB Fikayo Tomori | RB Filippo Terracciano
CM Ismaël Bennacer | CM Youssouf Fofana | CM Tijjani Reijnders
FWL Rafael Leão | ST Álvaro Morata | FWR Yunus Musah
Injury/suspension updates:
Davide Calabria, D, suspension, due back Feb. 2
Emerson Royal, M/D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
Alessandro Florenzi, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 9
Malick Thiaw, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 9
Girona v Arsenal
Municipal de Montilivi, Girona, Spain
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Girona team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Pau López
LB Arnau Martínez | CB David López | CB Juanpe | RB Alejandro Francés
DM Iván Martín | DM Oriol Romeu
LW Viktor Tsygankov | AM Donny van de Beek | RW Yáser Asprilla
ST Abel Ruiz
Injury/suspension updates:
Daley Blind, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3
Paulo Gazzaniga, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3
Bryan Gil, F/M, suspension, due back Jan. 30
Miguel Gutiérrez, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3
Ladislav Krejcí, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhaes | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey
FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Gabriel Martinelli
Injury/suspension updates:
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Mikel Merino, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Martin Ødegaard, F/M, illness, DOUBT
Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Internazionale v AS Monaco
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Internazionale team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Yann Sommer
CB Stefan de Vrij | CB Benjamin Pavard | CB Carlos Augusto
LM Federico Dimarco | CM Kristjan Asllani | CM Nicolò Barella | CM Piotr Zielinski | RM Denzel Dumfries
ST Lautaro Martínez | ST Mehdi Taremi
Injury/suspension updates:
Francesco Acerbi, D, thigh, DOUBT
Hakan Çalhanoglu, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Joaquín Correa, F, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Raffaele Di Gennaro, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Latest AS Monaco team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Radoslaw Majecki
LB Christian Mawissa | CB Thilo Kehrer | CB Mohammed Salisu | RB Vanderson
DM Lamine Camara | DM Denis Zakaria
LW Eliesse Ben Seghir | AM Takumi Minamino | RW Maghnes Akliouche
ST Breel Embolo
Injury/suspension updates:
Folarin Balogun, F, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2
George Ilenikhena, F, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 7
Wilfried Singo, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23
Juventus v Benfica
Allianz Stadium, Torino, Italy
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Juventus team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Michele Di Gregorio
LB Weston McKennie | CB Federico Gatti | CB Pierre Kalulu | RB Nicolò Savona
DM Manuel Locatelli | DM Khephren Thuram
LW Nicolas Gonzalez | AM Teun Koopmeiners | RW Kenan Yildiz
ST Dusan Vlahovic
Injury/suspension updates:
Gleison Bremer, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 4
Juan Cabal , D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jun. 14
Andrea Cambiaso, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Arkadiusz Milik, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Latest Benfica team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Anatoliy Trubin
LB Jan-Niklas Beste | CB Nicolás Otamendi | CB Antonio Silva | RB Tomás Araújo
CM Orkun Kökçü | CM Florentino Luís | CM Fredrik Aursnes
FWL Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu | ST Vangelis Pavlidis | FWR Ángel Di María
Injury/suspension updates:
Tiago Gouveia, F, knee, DOUBT
Álvaro Carreras, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 30
Renato Sanches, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23
Lille v Feyenoord Rotterdam
Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Lille team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Lucas Chevalier
LB Gabriel Gudmundsson | CB Alexsandro | CB Bafodé Diakité | RB Thomas Meunier
DM Ayyoub Bouaddi | DM Ngal'Ayel Mukau
LW Rémy Cabella | AM Hakon Arnar Haraldsson | RW Mitchel Bakker
ST Jonathan David
Injury/suspension updates:
Benjamin André, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30
Nabil Bentaleb, M, illness, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30
Tiago Santos, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Matias Fernandez-Pardo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23
Aïssa Mandi, D, suspension, due back Mar. 4
Samuel Umtiti, D, knee, DOUBT
Edon Zhegrova, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
Latest Feyenoord Rotterdam team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Justin Bijlow
LB Gijs Smal | CB Dávid Hancko | CB Gernot Trauner | RB Bart Nieuwkoop
CM Thomas Beelen | CM Antoni Milambo | CM Hwang In-Beom
FWL Igor Paixão | ST Santiago Giménez | FWR Anis Hadj Moussa
Injury/suspension updates:
Quilindschy Hartman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Hwang In-Beom, M/D, leg, DOUBT
Jordan Lotomba, D, lower leg, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
Chris-Kevin Nadje, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
Calvin Stengs, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
Quinten Timber, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
Gjivai Zechiël, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Ramiz Zerrouki, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Manchester City v Club Brugge
Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Ederson
LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB John Stones | RB Matheus Nunes
DM Bernardo Silva | DM Mateo Kovacic
LW Savinho | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Phil Foden
ST Erling Haaland
Injury/suspension updates:
Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, DOUBT
Rúben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Jérémy Doku, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Latest Club Brugge team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Simon Mignolet
LB Maxim De Cuyper | CB Brandon Mechele | CB Joel Ordóñez | RB Kyriani Sabbe
DM Ardon Jashari | DM Raphael Onyedika
LW Christos Tzolis | AM Hans Vanaken | RW Chemsdine Talbi
ST Ferran Jutglà
Injury/suspension updates:
None reported
PSV Eindhoven v Liverpool
Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest PSV Eindhoven team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Walter Benítez
LB Mauro Júnior | CB Olivier Boscagli | CB Wessel Kuhn | RB Richard Ledezma
DM Jerdy Schouten | DM Joey Veerman
LW Noa Lang | AM Guus Til | RW Johan Bakayoko
ST Luuk de Jong
Injury/suspension updates:
Isaac Babadi, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Sergiño Dest, M/D, knee, DOUBT
Couhaib Driouech, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 28
Ryan Flamingo, D, suspension, due back Jan. 30
Adamo Nagalo, D, shoulder, DOUBT
Malik Tillman, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Kostas Tsimikas | CB Jarell Quansah | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley
DM Wataru Endo | DM Ryan Gravenberch
LW Luis Díaz | AM Harvey Elliott | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Darwin Núñez
Injury/suspension updates:
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 12
Curtis Jones, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Diogo Jota, F, strain, DOUBT
RB Salzburg v Atlético Madrid
Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Wals bei Salzburg, Austria
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest RB Salzburg team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Janis Blaswich
LB Aleksa Terzic | CB Samson Baidoo | CB Hendry Blank | RB Amar Dedic
LM Oscar Gloukh | CM Mads Bidstrup | CM Nicolás Capaldo | RM Moussa Yeo
ST Adam Daghim | ST Nené Dorgeles
Injury/suspension updates:
Daouda Guindo, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
Maurits Kjaergaard, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
Karim Konaté, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 31
Latest Atlético Madrid team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jan Oblak
LB Samuel Lino | CB José María Giménez | CB Robin Le Normand | CB Nahuel Molina | RB Giuliano Simeone
LM Antoine Griezmann | CM Rodrigo De Paul | CM Conor Gallagher | RM Marcos Llorente
ST Julián Álvarez
Injury/suspension updates:
Pablo Barrios, M, suspension, due back Mar. 4
Javi Galán, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 8
SK Sturm Graz v RB Leipzig
28 Black Arena, Klagenfurt, Austria
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest SK Sturm Graz team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kjell Scherpen
LB Dimitri Lavelée | CB Emanuel Aiwu | CB Gregory Wüthrich | RB Arjan Malic
LM Amady Camara | CM Jon Gorenc Stankovic | CM Tochi Chukwuani | RM Malick Yalcouyé
AM Otar Kiteishvili
ST William Bøving
Injury/suspension updates:
Alexandar Borkovic, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Max Johnston, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Martin Kern, M, ankle, DOUBT
Latest RB Leipzig team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Péter Gulácsi
CB El Chadaille Bitshiabu | CB Lukas Klostermann | CB Willi Orbán
LM David Raum | CM Kevin Kampl | CM Arthur Vermeeren
AM Loïs Openda | AM Xavi Simons
ST Benjamin Sesko
Injury/suspension updates:
Benjamin Henrichs, M/D, achilles, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Kevin Kampl, M, calf, DOUBT
Castello Lukeba, D, thigh, DOUBT
Assan Ouédraogo, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Xaver Schlager, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
André Silva, F, calf, DOUBT
Sporting CP v Bologna
Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Sporting CP team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Franco Israel
LB Maximiliano Araújo | CB Ousmane Diomande | CB Gonçalo Inacio | RB Iván Fresneda
LM Geovany Quenda | CM Morten Hjulmand | CM Daniel Bragança | RM Geny Catamo
ST Viktor Gyökeres | ST Francisco Trincão
Injury/suspension updates:
Nuno Santos, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 1
Hidemasa Morita, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
Pedro Gonçalves, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
Eduardo Quaresma, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
Matheus Reis, M/D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Jerry St. Juste, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
Latest Bologna team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Federico Ravaglia
LB Charalampos Lykogiannis | CB Sam Beukema | CB Nicolo Casale | RB Emil Holm
DM Nikola Moro | DM Tommaso Pobega
LW Jens Odgaard | AM Lewis Ferguson | RW Dan Ndoye
ST Santiago Castro
Injury/suspension updates:
Michel Aebischer, M, thigh, DOUBT
Remo Freuler, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30
Jhon Lucumí, D, illness, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Charalampos Lykogiannis, D, head, DOUBT
Riccardo Orsolini, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Stefan Posch, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
VfB Stuttgart v Paris Saint-Germain
MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest VfB Stuttgart team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alexander Nübel
LB Maximilian Mittelstädt | CB Jeff Chabot | CB Leonidas Stergiou | RB Josha Vagnoman
LM Chris Führich | CM Yannik Keitel | CM Angelo Stiller | RM Jamie Leweling
ST Deniz Undav | ST Enzo Millot
Injury/suspension updates:
Justin Diehl, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Alexander Nübel, G, illness, DOUBT
Luca Raimund, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Anthony Rouault, D, suspension, due back Jan. 30
El Bilal Toure, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Dan-Axel Zagadou, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29
Latest Paris Saint-Germain team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Gianluigi Donnarumma
LB Lucas Beraldo | CB Marquinhos | CB Willian Pacho | RB Achraf Hakimi
CM João Neves | CM Vitinha | CM Fabián Ruiz
FWL Bradley Barcola | ST Lee Kang-In | FWR Ousmane Dembélé
Injury/suspension updates:
Ibrahim Mbaye, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
Nuno Mendes, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 30
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade
Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Young Boys team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Marvin Keller
LB Jaouen Hadjam | CB Loris Benito | CB Mohamed Camara | RB Zachary Athekame
DM Lukasz Lakomy | DM Cheikh Niasse
LW Joel Monteiro | AM Kastriot Imeri | RW Alan Virginius
ST Silvére Ganvoula
Injury/suspension updates:
Ardian Bajrami, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
Facinet Conte, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Abdu Conté, M/D, knee, DOUBTSaidy Janko, M/D, strain, DOUBT
Mats Seiler, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Filip Ugrinic, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30
Latest Red Star Belgrade team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Omri Glazer
LB Seol Young-Woo | CB Nasser Djiga | CB Uros Spajic | RB Ognjen Mimovic
DM Timi Elsnik | DM Rade Krunic
LW Nemanja Radonjic | AM Mirko Ivanic | RW Silas Katompa-Mvumpa
ST Cherif Ndiaye
Injury/suspension updates:
Peter Olayinka, F, achilles, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1