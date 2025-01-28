        <
          Champions League injury news, predicted lineups, fantasy updates

          • ESPN
          Jan 28, 2025, 04:11 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of UEFA Champions League fixtures.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All predicted XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Aston Villa v Celtic
          Villa Park, Birmingham, England
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Lucas Digne | CB Lamare Bogarde | CB Ezri Konsa | RB Matty Cash
          DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
          LW Emiliano Buendía | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey
          ST Jhon Durán

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Tyrone Mings, D, knee, DOUBT
          Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Latest Celtic team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kasper Schmeichel
          LB Greg Taylor | CB Cameron Carter-Vickers | CB Auston Trusty | RB Alistair Johnston
          CM Arne Engels | CM Reo Hatate | CM Callum McGregor
          FWL Yang Hyun-Jun | ST Adam Idah | FWR Nicolas Kuhn

          Injury/suspension updates:

          James Forrest, M, foot, DOUBT
          Daizen Maeda, F, suspension, due back Feb. 1

          Barcelona v Atalanta
          Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Barcelona team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Wojciech Szczesny
          LB Alejandro Balde | CB Ronald Araújo | CB Pau Cubarsí | RB Jules Koundé
          DM Marc Casadó | DM Pedri
          LW Raphinha | AM Gavi | RW Lamine Yamal
          ST Robert Lewandowski

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Marc Bernal, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Andreas Christensen, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 17
          Iñigo Martínez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
          Dani Olmo, F/M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Marc-André ter Stegen, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 6

          Latest Atalanta team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Marco Carnesecchi
          CB Isak Hien | CB Sead Kolasinac | CB Rafael Tolói
          LM Davide Zappacosta | CM Mario Pasalic | CM Marten de Roon | RM Marco Palestra
          AM Lazar Samardzic
          ST Mateo Retegui | ST Charles De Ketelaere

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Marten de Roon, M/D, head, DOUBT
          Odilon Kossounou, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 27
          Ademola Lookman, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23
          Gianluca Scamacca, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 9

          Bayer Leverkusen v Sparta Prague
          BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Bayer Leverkusen team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matej Kovar
          LB Alejandro Grimaldo | CB Jonathan Tah | CB Edmond Tapsoba | RB Nordi Mukiele
          DM Exequiel Palacios | DM Granit Xhaka
          LW Nathan Tella | AM Florian Wirtz | RW Jeremie Frimpong
          ST Patrik Schick

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Amine Adli, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 8
          Jeanuël Belocian, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Victor Boniface, F, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Piero Hincapié, D, suspension, due back Jan. 30
          Martin Terrier, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

          Latest Sparta Prague team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Peter Vindahl Jensen
          CB Filip Panak | CB Asger Sörensen | CB Martin Vitík
          LM Matej Rynes | CM Kaan Kairinen | CM Qazim Laçi | CM Lukas Sadilek | RM Tomas Wiesner
          ST Victor Olatunji | ST Veljko Birmancevic

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Elias Cobbaut, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Imanol García de Albéniz, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
          Ángelo Preciado, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Albion Rrahmani, F, illness, DOUBT
          Markus Solbakken, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Indrit Tuci, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11

          Bayern Munich v Slovan Bratislava
          Allianz Arena, München, Germany
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Bayern Munich team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Manuel Neuer
          LB Raphaël Guerreiro | CB Kim Min-Jae | CB Dayot Upamecano | RB Konrad Laimer
          DM Aleksandar Pavlovic | DM Joshua Kimmich
          LW Kingsley Coman | AM Jamal Musiala | RW Michael Olise
          ST Harry Kane

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Alphonso Davies, M/D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Leon Goretzka, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30
          Hiroki Ito, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23
          Daniel Peretz, G, abdomen, DOUBT
          Dayot Upamecano, D, strain, DOUBT

          Latest Slovan Bratislava team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dominik Takac
          LB Zuberu Sharani | CB Guram Kashia | CB Kevin Wimmer | RB César Blackman
          DM Kenan Bajric | DM Kyriakos Savvidis
          LW Nino Marcelli | AM Marko Tolic | RW Róbert Mak
          ST David Strelec

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Juraj Kucka, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

          Borussia Dortmund v Shakhtar Donetsk
          SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund, Germany
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Borussia Dortmund team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Gregor Kobel
          LB Julian Ryerson | CB Waldemar Anton | CB Nico Schlotterbeck | RB Pascall Gross
          CM Maximilian Beier | CM Giovanni Reyna | CM Marcel Sabitzer
          FWL Jamie Gittens | ST Serhou Guirassy | FWR Julien Duranville

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Felix Nmecha, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Niklas Süle, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Shakhtar Donetsk team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dmytro Riznyk
          LB Pedrinho | CB Valeriy Bondar | CB Mykola Matviyenko | RB Vinicius Tobias
          DM Dmytro Kryskiv
          LM Kevin | CM Marlon Gomes | CM Georgiy Sudakov | RM Oleksandr Zubkov
          ST Danylo Sikan

          Injury/suspension updates:

          None reported

          Brest v Real Madrid
          Stade municipal de Roudourou, Guingamp, France
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Brest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Marco Bizot
          LB Mathias Pereira Lage | CB Brendan Chardonnet | CB Abdoulaye Niakhate Ndiaye | RB Kenny Lala
          DM Hugo Magnetti | DM Edimilson Fernandes
          LW Kamory Doumbia | AM Mahdi Camara | RW Romain Del Castillo
          ST Ludovic Ajorque

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Jordan Amavi, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Mama Baldé, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Massadio Haidara, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Julien Le Cardinal, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Bradley Locko, D, achilles, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30
          Jonas Martin, M, tear, DOUBT

          Latest Real Madrid team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Thibaut Courtois
          LB Ferland Mendy | CB Antonio Rüdiger | CB Aurélien Tchouaméni | RB Lucas Vázquez
          CM Jude Bellingham | CM Federico Valverde | CM Luka Modric
          FWL Rodrygo | ST Kylian Mbappé | FWR Brahim Díaz

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Eduardo Camavinga, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Vinícius Jr., F, suspension, due back Feb. 1
          Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

          Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan
          Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Dinamo Zagreb team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Ivan Nevistic
          LB Ronael Pierre-Gabriel | CB Kévin Théophile-Catherine | CB Raúl Torrente | CB Maxime Bernauer | RB Stefan Ristovski
          LM Martin Baturina | CM Arijan Ademi | CM Marko Rog | RM Luka Stojkovic
          ST Sandro Kulenovic

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Lukas Kacavenda, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30
          Bruno Petkovic, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Petar Sucic, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Kévin Théophile-Catherine, D, achilles, DOUBT

          Latest AC Milan team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mike Maignan
          LB Theo Hernández | CB Matteo Gabbia | CB Fikayo Tomori | RB Filippo Terracciano
          CM Ismaël Bennacer | CM Youssouf Fofana | CM Tijjani Reijnders
          FWL Rafael Leão | ST Álvaro Morata | FWR Yunus Musah

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Davide Calabria, D, suspension, due back Feb. 2
          Emerson Royal, M/D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
          Alessandro Florenzi, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30
          Ruben Loftus-Cheek, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 9
          Malick Thiaw, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 9

          Girona v Arsenal
          Municipal de Montilivi, Girona, Spain
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Girona team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Pau López
          LB Arnau Martínez | CB David López | CB Juanpe | RB Alejandro Francés
          DM Iván Martín | DM Oriol Romeu
          LW Viktor Tsygankov | AM Donny van de Beek | RW Yáser Asprilla
          ST Abel Ruiz

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Daley Blind, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3
          Paulo Gazzaniga, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3
          Bryan Gil, F/M, suspension, due back Jan. 30
          Miguel Gutiérrez, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3
          Ladislav Krejcí, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhaes | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey
          FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Gabriel Martinelli

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Mikel Merino, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Martin Ødegaard, F/M, illness, DOUBT
          Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

          Internazionale v AS Monaco
          Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Internazionale team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Yann Sommer
          CB Stefan de Vrij | CB Benjamin Pavard | CB Carlos Augusto
          LM Federico Dimarco | CM Kristjan Asllani | CM Nicolò Barella | CM Piotr Zielinski | RM Denzel Dumfries
          ST Lautaro Martínez | ST Mehdi Taremi

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Francesco Acerbi, D, thigh, DOUBT
          Hakan Çalhanoglu, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Joaquín Correa, F, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Raffaele Di Gennaro, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

          Latest AS Monaco team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Radoslaw Majecki
          LB Christian Mawissa | CB Thilo Kehrer | CB Mohammed Salisu | RB Vanderson
          DM Lamine Camara | DM Denis Zakaria
          LW Eliesse Ben Seghir | AM Takumi Minamino | RW Maghnes Akliouche
          ST Breel Embolo

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Folarin Balogun, F, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2
          George Ilenikhena, F, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 7
          Wilfried Singo, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23

          Juventus v Benfica
          Allianz Stadium, Torino, Italy
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Juventus team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Michele Di Gregorio
          LB Weston McKennie | CB Federico Gatti | CB Pierre Kalulu | RB Nicolò Savona
          DM Manuel Locatelli | DM Khephren Thuram
          LW Nicolas Gonzalez | AM Teun Koopmeiners | RW Kenan Yildiz
          ST Dusan Vlahovic

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Gleison Bremer, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 4
          Juan Cabal , D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jun. 14
          Andrea Cambiaso, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Arkadiusz Milik, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

          Latest Benfica team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Anatoliy Trubin
          LB Jan-Niklas Beste | CB Nicolás Otamendi | CB Antonio Silva | RB Tomás Araújo
          CM Orkun Kökçü | CM Florentino Luís | CM Fredrik Aursnes
          FWL Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu | ST Vangelis Pavlidis | FWR Ángel Di María

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Tiago Gouveia, F, knee, DOUBT
          Álvaro Carreras, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 30
          Renato Sanches, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23

          Lille v Feyenoord Rotterdam
          Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Lille team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Lucas Chevalier
          LB Gabriel Gudmundsson | CB Alexsandro | CB Bafodé Diakité | RB Thomas Meunier
          DM Ayyoub Bouaddi | DM Ngal'Ayel Mukau
          LW Rémy Cabella | AM Hakon Arnar Haraldsson | RW Mitchel Bakker
          ST Jonathan David

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Benjamin André, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30
          Nabil Bentaleb, M, illness, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30
          Tiago Santos, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Matias Fernandez-Pardo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23
          Aïssa Mandi, D, suspension, due back Mar. 4
          Samuel Umtiti, D, knee, DOUBT
          Edon Zhegrova, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16

          Latest Feyenoord Rotterdam team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Justin Bijlow
          LB Gijs Smal | CB Dávid Hancko | CB Gernot Trauner | RB Bart Nieuwkoop
          CM Thomas Beelen | CM Antoni Milambo | CM Hwang In-Beom
          FWL Igor Paixão | ST Santiago Giménez | FWR Anis Hadj Moussa

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Quilindschy Hartman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Hwang In-Beom, M/D, leg, DOUBT
          Jordan Lotomba, D, lower leg, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
          Chris-Kevin Nadje, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
          Calvin Stengs, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
          Quinten Timber, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
          Gjivai Zechiël, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Ramiz Zerrouki, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Manchester City v Club Brugge
          Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Ederson
          LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB John Stones | RB Matheus Nunes
          DM Bernardo Silva | DM Mateo Kovacic
          LW Savinho | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Phil Foden
          ST Erling Haaland

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, DOUBT
          Rúben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Jérémy Doku, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

          Latest Club Brugge team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Simon Mignolet
          LB Maxim De Cuyper | CB Brandon Mechele | CB Joel Ordóñez | RB Kyriani Sabbe
          DM Ardon Jashari | DM Raphael Onyedika
          LW Christos Tzolis | AM Hans Vanaken | RW Chemsdine Talbi
          ST Ferran Jutglà

          Injury/suspension updates:

          None reported

          PSV Eindhoven v Liverpool
          Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest PSV Eindhoven team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Walter Benítez
          LB Mauro Júnior | CB Olivier Boscagli | CB Wessel Kuhn | RB Richard Ledezma
          DM Jerdy Schouten | DM Joey Veerman
          LW Noa Lang | AM Guus Til | RW Johan Bakayoko
          ST Luuk de Jong

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Isaac Babadi, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Sergiño Dest, M/D, knee, DOUBT
          Couhaib Driouech, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 28
          Ryan Flamingo, D, suspension, due back Jan. 30
          Adamo Nagalo, D, shoulder, DOUBT
          Malik Tillman, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Kostas Tsimikas | CB Jarell Quansah | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley
          DM Wataru Endo | DM Ryan Gravenberch
          LW Luis Díaz | AM Harvey Elliott | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Darwin Núñez

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 12
          Curtis Jones, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Diogo Jota, F, strain, DOUBT

          RB Salzburg v Atlético Madrid
          Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Wals bei Salzburg, Austria
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest RB Salzburg team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Janis Blaswich
          LB Aleksa Terzic | CB Samson Baidoo | CB Hendry Blank | RB Amar Dedic
          LM Oscar Gloukh | CM Mads Bidstrup | CM Nicolás Capaldo | RM Moussa Yeo
          ST Adam Daghim | ST Nené Dorgeles

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Daouda Guindo, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
          Maurits Kjaergaard, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
          Karim Konaté, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 31

          Latest Atlético Madrid team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jan Oblak
          LB Samuel Lino | CB José María Giménez | CB Robin Le Normand | CB Nahuel Molina | RB Giuliano Simeone
          LM Antoine Griezmann | CM Rodrigo De Paul | CM Conor Gallagher | RM Marcos Llorente
          ST Julián Álvarez

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Pablo Barrios, M, suspension, due back Mar. 4
          Javi Galán, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 8

          SK Sturm Graz v RB Leipzig
          28 Black Arena, Klagenfurt, Austria
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest SK Sturm Graz team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kjell Scherpen
          LB Dimitri Lavelée | CB Emanuel Aiwu | CB Gregory Wüthrich | RB Arjan Malic
          LM Amady Camara | CM Jon Gorenc Stankovic | CM Tochi Chukwuani | RM Malick Yalcouyé
          AM Otar Kiteishvili
          ST William Bøving

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Alexandar Borkovic, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Max Johnston, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Martin Kern, M, ankle, DOUBT

          Latest RB Leipzig team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Péter Gulácsi
          CB El Chadaille Bitshiabu | CB Lukas Klostermann | CB Willi Orbán
          LM David Raum | CM Kevin Kampl | CM Arthur Vermeeren
          AM Loïs Openda | AM Xavi Simons
          ST Benjamin Sesko

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Benjamin Henrichs, M/D, achilles, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Kevin Kampl, M, calf, DOUBT
          Castello Lukeba, D, thigh, DOUBT
          Assan Ouédraogo, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Xaver Schlager, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          André Silva, F, calf, DOUBT

          Sporting CP v Bologna
          Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Sporting CP team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Franco Israel
          LB Maximiliano Araújo | CB Ousmane Diomande | CB Gonçalo Inacio | RB Iván Fresneda
          LM Geovany Quenda | CM Morten Hjulmand | CM Daniel Bragança | RM Geny Catamo
          ST Viktor Gyökeres | ST Francisco Trincão

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Nuno Santos, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 1
          Hidemasa Morita, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
          Pedro Gonçalves, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
          Eduardo Quaresma, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
          Matheus Reis, M/D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Jerry St. Juste, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11

          Latest Bologna team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Federico Ravaglia
          LB Charalampos Lykogiannis | CB Sam Beukema | CB Nicolo Casale | RB Emil Holm
          DM Nikola Moro | DM Tommaso Pobega
          LW Jens Odgaard | AM Lewis Ferguson | RW Dan Ndoye
          ST Santiago Castro

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Michel Aebischer, M, thigh, DOUBT
          Remo Freuler, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30
          Jhon Lucumí, D, illness, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Charalampos Lykogiannis, D, head, DOUBT
          Riccardo Orsolini, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
          Stefan Posch, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          VfB Stuttgart v Paris Saint-Germain
          MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest VfB Stuttgart team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alexander Nübel
          LB Maximilian Mittelstädt | CB Jeff Chabot | CB Leonidas Stergiou | RB Josha Vagnoman
          LM Chris Führich | CM Yannik Keitel | CM Angelo Stiller | RM Jamie Leweling
          ST Deniz Undav | ST Enzo Millot

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Justin Diehl, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Alexander Nübel, G, illness, DOUBT
          Luca Raimund, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Anthony Rouault, D, suspension, due back Jan. 30
          El Bilal Toure, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Dan-Axel Zagadou, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 29

          Latest Paris Saint-Germain team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Gianluigi Donnarumma
          LB Lucas Beraldo | CB Marquinhos | CB Willian Pacho | RB Achraf Hakimi
          CM João Neves | CM Vitinha | CM Fabián Ruiz
          FWL Bradley Barcola | ST Lee Kang-In | FWR Ousmane Dembélé

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Ibrahim Mbaye, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
          Nuno Mendes, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 30

          Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade
          Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Young Boys team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Marvin Keller
          LB Jaouen Hadjam | CB Loris Benito | CB Mohamed Camara | RB Zachary Athekame
          DM Lukasz Lakomy | DM Cheikh Niasse
          LW Joel Monteiro | AM Kastriot Imeri | RW Alan Virginius
          ST Silvére Ganvoula

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Ardian Bajrami, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Facinet Conte, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Abdu Conté, M/D, knee, DOUBTSaidy Janko, M/D, strain, DOUBT
          Mats Seiler, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Filip Ugrinic, M, suspension, due back Jan. 30

          Latest Red Star Belgrade team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Omri Glazer
          LB Seol Young-Woo | CB Nasser Djiga | CB Uros Spajic | RB Ognjen Mimovic
          DM Timi Elsnik | DM Rade Krunic
          LW Nemanja Radonjic | AM Mirko Ivanic | RW Silas Katompa-Mvumpa
          ST Cherif Ndiaye

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Peter Olayinka, F, achilles, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1