Jalen Johnson scores for the Hawks with a sensational dunk over Jalen Duren. (0:37)

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will have season-ending surgery to repair an injury to his left shoulder, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

It's a major blow to the struggling Hawks' efforts to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Hawks (22-25), losers of six straight games, are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Johnson is averaging career highs this season with 18.9 points, 10 rebounds (leading the team) and 5 assists in 36 games.

He sustained his injury in a Jan. 23 game against the Raptors when he blocked a layup attempt by Toronto's Scottie Barnes. He has missed three straight games, including Tuesday night's 100-96 loss to the Houston Rockets, since the injury.

Johnson missed six games with right shoulder inflammation before suffering the left shoulder injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.