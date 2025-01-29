        <
          Sources: Hawks' Jalen Johnson to have season-ending surgery

          • ESPN News Services
          Jan 29, 2025, 03:54 PM

          Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will have season-ending surgery to repair an injury to his left shoulder, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

          It's a major blow to the struggling Hawks' efforts to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Hawks (22-25), losers of six straight games, are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

          Johnson is averaging career highs this season with 18.9 points, 10 rebounds (leading the team) and 5 assists in 36 games.

          He sustained his injury in a Jan. 23 game against the Raptors when he blocked a layup attempt by Toronto's Scottie Barnes. He has missed three straight games, including Tuesday night's 100-96 loss to the Houston Rockets, since the injury.

          Johnson missed six games with right shoulder inflammation before suffering the left shoulder injury.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.