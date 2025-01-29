        <
        >

          Fever's Caitlin Clark passes on NBA All-Star Game 3-point contest

          play
          Caitlin Clark's busy offseason, from visiting Taylor Swift to Nelly Korda (0:49)

          Check out how Caitlin Clark has traveled the country on a variety of side quests during her first WNBA offseason. (0:49)

          • ESPN
          Jan 29, 2025, 07:38 PM

          Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark wants her first 3-point contest to come at the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis and will not participate in a special challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend, her representatives at Excel Sports said Wednesday.

          There had been speculation that Clark might participate in a contest similar to the one during last year's NBA All-Star Weekend, when Warriors star Stephen Curry beat the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu in an NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge.

          Curry and Ionescu have had conversations to return in a variation of the shootout, which could include other NBA and WNBA players such as Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks, sources told ESPN in November.

          NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Feb. 14 through Feb. 16 in San Francisco. WNBA All-Star Weekend will be held July 18-19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

          ESPN's Shams Charania contributed to this report.