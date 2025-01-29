        <
          Who has the most seasons on a WNBA team? Taurasi, Bird, more

          Diana Taurasi has been with the Pheonix Mercury since 2004. Steph Chambers/Getty Images
          Jan 29, 2025, 06:51 PM

          Brittney Griner sent shockwaves through the WNBA world when she announced that she would be leaving the Phoenix Mercury for the Atlanta Dream in free agency. Griner had spent her entire career with Phoenix after being drafted No. 1 in the 2013 draft and is the franchise's all-time leader in blocks and rebounds.

          Though her stint with Phoenix was lengthy, it isn't the longest that a player has spent with one team. Here's who leads the WNBA in most seasons played with one franchise:

          Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury, 20 seasons (2004-present)

          • Three-time WNBA champion

          • MVP

          • 11-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 18.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 4.2 APG

          Sue Bird, Seattle Storm, 19 seasons (2002-22)

          • Four-time WNBA champion

          • 13-time All-Star

          • Three-time assist champion

          • Career stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.6 APG

          Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever, 15 seasons (2002-16)

          • WNBA champion

          • MVP

          • 10-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG

          Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx, 14 seasons (2006-19)

          • Four-time WNBA champion

          • Finals MVP

          • Eight-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.3 APG

          Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks, 13 seasons (2008-20)

          • Three-time WNBA champion

          • Two-time MVP

          • Seven-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 16 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4 APG

