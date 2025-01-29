Who has the most seasons on a WNBA team? Taurasi, Bird, more

Brittney Griner sent shockwaves through the WNBA world when she announced that she would be leaving the Phoenix Mercury for the Atlanta Dream in free agency. Griner had spent her entire career with Phoenix after being drafted No. 1 in the 2013 draft and is the franchise's all-time leader in blocks and rebounds.
Though her stint with Phoenix was lengthy, it isn't the longest that a player has spent with one team. Here's who leads the WNBA in most seasons played with one franchise:
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury, 20 seasons (2004-present)
Three-time WNBA champion
MVP
11-time All-Star
Career stats: 18.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 4.2 APG
Sue Bird, Seattle Storm, 19 seasons (2002-22)
Four-time WNBA champion
13-time All-Star
Three-time assist champion
Career stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.6 APG
Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever, 15 seasons (2002-16)
WNBA champion
MVP
10-time All-Star
Career stats: 16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG
Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx, 14 seasons (2006-19)
Four-time WNBA champion
Finals MVP
Eight-time All-Star
Career stats: 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.3 APG
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks, 13 seasons (2008-20)
Three-time WNBA champion
Two-time MVP
Seven-time All-Star
Career stats: 16 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4 APG
