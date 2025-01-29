Who has the most seasons on a WNBA team? Taurasi, Bird, more

Open Extended Reactions

Brittney Griner sent shockwaves through the WNBA world when she announced that she would be leaving the Phoenix Mercury for the Atlanta Dream in free agency. Griner had spent her entire career with Phoenix after being drafted No. 1 in the 2013 draft and is the franchise's all-time leader in blocks and rebounds.

Though her stint with Phoenix was lengthy, it isn't the longest that a player has spent with one team. Here's who leads the WNBA in most seasons played with one franchise:

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury, 20 seasons (2004-present)

Three-time WNBA champion

MVP

11-time All-Star

Career stats: 18.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 4.2 APG

Sue Bird, Seattle Storm, 19 seasons (2002-22)

Four-time WNBA champion

13-time All-Star

Three-time assist champion

Career stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.6 APG

Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever, 15 seasons (2002-16)

WNBA champion

MVP

10-time All-Star

Career stats: 16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG

Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx, 14 seasons (2006-19)

Four-time WNBA champion

Finals MVP

Eight-time All-Star

Career stats: 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.3 APG

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks, 13 seasons (2008-20)

Three-time WNBA champion

Two-time MVP

Seven-time All-Star

Career stats: 16 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4 APG

