WNBA Rookie of the Year winners list: Clark, Boston, more

From Maya Moore's championship-winning Rookie of the Year campaign to Candace Parker's run as the only WNBA player to be named Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season, the WNBA Rookie of the Year award regularly captures attention. The honor is routinely presented to the player with the greatest debut on the biggest stage in women's basketball.
A national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters vote on the WNBA's annual regular-season awards, including Rookie of the Year, MVP Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and the All-WNBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams. Here's a list of players who have won WNBA Rookie of the Year:
2024: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
2023: Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
2022: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream
2021: Michaela Onyenwere, New York Liberty
2020: Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx
2019: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
2018: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
2017: Allisha Gray, Dallas Wings
2016: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
2015: Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
2014: Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut Sun
2013: Elena Delle Donne, Chicago Sky
2012: Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks
2011: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
2010: Tina Charles, Connecticut Sun
2009: Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta Dream
2008: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
2007: Armintie Price, Chicago Sky
2006: Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx
2005: Temeka Johnson, Washington Mystics
2004: Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
2003: Cheryl Ford, Detroit Shock
2002: Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever
2001: Jackie Stiles, Portland Fire
2000: Betty Lennox, Minnesota Lynx
1999: Chamique Holdsclaw, Washington Mystics
1998: Tracy Reid, Charlotte Sting
Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, stats, standings, power rankings and more.