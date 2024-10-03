WNBA Rookie of the Year winners list: Clark, Boston, more

Open Extended Reactions

From Maya Moore's championship-winning Rookie of the Year campaign to Candace Parker's run as the only WNBA player to be named Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season, the WNBA Rookie of the Year award regularly captures attention. The honor is routinely presented to the player with the greatest debut on the biggest stage in women's basketball.

A national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters vote on the WNBA's annual regular-season awards, including Rookie of the Year, MVP Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and the All-WNBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams. Here's a list of players who have won WNBA Rookie of the Year:

2024: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

2023: Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

2022: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

2021: Michaela Onyenwere, New York Liberty

2020: Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx

2019: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

2018: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

2017: Allisha Gray, Dallas Wings

2016: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

2015: Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

2014: Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut Sun

2013: Elena Delle Donne, Chicago Sky

2012: Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

2011: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

2010: Tina Charles, Connecticut Sun

2009: Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta Dream

2008: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

2007: Armintie Price, Chicago Sky

2006: Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx

2005: Temeka Johnson, Washington Mystics

2004: Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

2003: Cheryl Ford, Detroit Shock

2002: Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever

2001: Jackie Stiles, Portland Fire

2000: Betty Lennox, Minnesota Lynx

1999: Chamique Holdsclaw, Washington Mystics

1998: Tracy Reid, Charlotte Sting

