          WNBA Rookie of the Year winners list: Clark, Boston, more

          Caitlin Clark won the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. Justin Casterline/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 3, 2024, 06:13 PM

          From Maya Moore's championship-winning Rookie of the Year campaign to Candace Parker's run as the only WNBA player to be named Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season, the WNBA Rookie of the Year award regularly captures attention. The honor is routinely presented to the player with the greatest debut on the biggest stage in women's basketball.

          A national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters vote on the WNBA's annual regular-season awards, including Rookie of the Year, MVP Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and the All-WNBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams. Here's a list of players who have won WNBA Rookie of the Year:

          2024: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

          2023: Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

          2022: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

          2021: Michaela Onyenwere, New York Liberty

          2020: Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx

          2019: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

          2018: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

          2017: Allisha Gray, Dallas Wings

          2016: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

          2015: Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

          2014: Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut Sun

          2013: Elena Delle Donne, Chicago Sky

          2012: Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

          2011: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

          2010: Tina Charles, Connecticut Sun

          2009: Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta Dream

          2008: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

          2007: Armintie Price, Chicago Sky

          2006: Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx

          2005: Temeka Johnson, Washington Mystics

          2004: Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

          2003: Cheryl Ford, Detroit Shock

          2002: Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever

          2001: Jackie Stiles, Portland Fire

          2000: Betty Lennox, Minnesota Lynx

          1999: Chamique Holdsclaw, Washington Mystics

          1998: Tracy Reid, Charlotte Sting

