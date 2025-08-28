Most points in a WNBA season: A'ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd

Open Extended Reactions

A'ja Wilson lit up the WNBA record books with the Las Vegas Aces in the 2024 season. In September 2024, Wilson became the first player to score 1,000 points in a single season.

Wilson shot to the top of the single-season scoring list in 2024, joining other stars -- and herself. Here are the players with the most points in a single WNBA season.

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces -- 1,021 points (2024)

27 PPG, 2.3 APG, 12 RPG (2024)

Three-time MVP (2020, 2022, 2024)

Two-time WNBA champion (2022, 2023)

Two-time Defensive Player of the Year (2022, 2023)

Four-time All WNBA 1st Team (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024)

Six-time All-Star (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

Rookie of the Year (2018)

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm -- 939 points (2023)

24.7 PPG, 3.4 APG, 4.7 RPG (2023)

Six-time All Star (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

All-WNBA 1st Team (2021)

Two-time WNBA champion (2018, 2020)

Rookie of the Year (2015)

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty -- 919 (2023)

23 PPG, 3.8 APG, 9.3 RPG (2023)

Two-time WNBA champion (2018, 2020)

Two-time MVP (2018, 2023)

Rookie of the Year (2016)

Five-time All-WNBA 1st Team (2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces -- 912 (2023)

22.8 PPG, 1.6 APG, 9.5 RPG (2023)

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury -- 860 (2006)

25.3 PPG, 4.1 APG, 3.6 RPG (2006)

Three-time WNBA champion (2007, 2009, 2014)

11-time All Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2024)

MVP (2009)

10-time All-WNBA 1st Team (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2018)

Rookie of the Year (2004)

