          Most points in a WNBA season: A'ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd

          A'ja Wilson became the first player to score 1,000 points in a single WNBA season. (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Aug 28, 2025, 09:40 PM

          A'ja Wilson lit up the WNBA record books with the Las Vegas Aces in the 2024 season. In September 2024, Wilson became the first player to score 1,000 points in a single season.

          Wilson shot to the top of the single-season scoring list in 2024, joining other stars -- and herself. Here are the players with the most points in a single WNBA season.

          A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces -- 1,021 points (2024)

          • 27 PPG, 2.3 APG, 12 RPG (2024)

          • Three-time MVP (2020, 2022, 2024)

          • Two-time WNBA champion (2022, 2023)

          • Two-time Defensive Player of the Year (2022, 2023)

          • Four-time All WNBA 1st Team (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024)

          • Six-time All-Star (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

          • Rookie of the Year (2018)

          Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm -- 939 points (2023)

          • 24.7 PPG, 3.4 APG, 4.7 RPG (2023)

          • Six-time All Star (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

          • All-WNBA 1st Team (2021)

          • Two-time WNBA champion (2018, 2020)

          • Rookie of the Year (2015)

          Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty -- 919 (2023)

          • 23 PPG, 3.8 APG, 9.3 RPG (2023)

          • Two-time WNBA champion (2018, 2020)

          • Two-time MVP (2018, 2023)

          • Rookie of the Year (2016)

          • Five-time All-WNBA 1st Team (2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)

          A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces -- 912 (2023)

          • 22.8 PPG, 1.6 APG, 9.5 RPG (2023)

          Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury -- 860 (2006)

          • 25.3 PPG, 4.1 APG, 3.6 RPG (2006)

          • Three-time WNBA champion (2007, 2009, 2014)

          • 11-time All Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2024)

          • MVP (2009)

          • 10-time All-WNBA 1st Team (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2018)

          • Rookie of the Year (2004)

